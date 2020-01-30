Prince Philip House launches terrace summer season with London Marathon event

Prince Philip House has today launched its Summer Season with the announcement that it will open its Mall fronted terrace to Teenage Cancer Trust for a London Marathon Celebration event on 26th April 2020.

Stacey Barber, sales and marketing manager said “Access to such a versatile outside space in Central London overlooking the Mall is a rarity, particularly one so quintessentially British. With a capacity for 250 guests, the terrace is highly prestigious and has limited availability during the warmer British months - although marquees can be erected as a wet weather contingency as required.”





With the finish line within sight of Prince Philip House, marathon participants running on behalf of the charities – and their families and supporters - will be invited to celebrate their achievements on this beautiful terrace for their post run festivities.



Overlooking the Mall and St James’ Park, few addresses in the world can boast such a unique view. With ornate columns stretching the length of the venue, the terrace extends along the back of Prince Philip House, towards the edge of the tree-lined Mall, where the foliage nestles against the terrace’s iconic cream balustrades.



Last year, Prince Philip House played host to a Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis themed event, complete with astro-turf turning the terrace into a grass court substitute. With catering offered by in-house providers CH&CO, and a list of trusted suppliers on offer, the terrace can be transformed into a magical and glamorous summer party setting whatever the weather.



