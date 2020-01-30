Somerset House and Bryn Williams welcome corporate, agency and association buyers

175 corporate, agency and association buyers joined London’s working arts centre, Somerset House and caterers Bryn Williams Events for drinks, food and networking in the heart of London last night.

The guest list was made up of event professionals from a variety of sectors. Clients in attendance included Canvas Events, The Food and Drink Federations and Pinsent Masons.





Felipe Fernandez from the Food and Drink Federation commented: “Somerset house in the evening, with the lighting, decor and entertainment creates a beautiful atmosphere. I would 100% recommend this venue. I came with friends and they are already interested in hosting events here.”



An attendee from charitable organisation UK Missions added: “It’s a stunning venue, the rooms tonight are really well laid out and give everyone a chance to network and socialise. I think it would be perfect for a mixer type reception, which I will definitely consider in the future for our charity. The staff have been amazing and attentive. It is also great to see Bryn Williams catering to vegan and vegetarian attendees. As a vegetarian myself it was superb to see such a huge variety of food and for once not feel excluded.”



Richard Hart from Pinsent Masons said: “It’s a truly Iconic venue. People come here because of the name but I think they are surprised by what it has to offer. You are able to decorate to your taste, the rooms tonight are really intimate and it creates a lovely atmosphere.”



Bryn Williams himself gave a short introduction to start the event, whilst managing the live food stations, which were a key part of the evening’s menu - in addition to canapes and bowl food. The catering included options that tie in with the popularity of Veganuary such a heritage beetroot and truffle hummus canape, roasted aubergine and tofu teriyaki bowls, and a completely vegan live food station with mini edible “garden pots”. Bryn Williams Events are a key catering partner for Somerset House, working with the venue on its DDR and Christmas packages, examples of which were both on display for the guests.



The event shone a spotlight on the venue’s Portico Rooms which are capable of hosting events for up to 200 and sit at the heart of Somerset House’s diverse event offering. The Portico Rooms are ideal for daytime or evening events, boasting uninterrupted views across the River Thames and the iconic Somerset House Courtyard. The rest of Somerset House is capable of hosting a variety of events from 10-1,500 people across a range of spaces located within the neo-classical building.



Other Somerset House suppliers working to make the event a success included:

· Fisher Productions – production and AV

· Ficklestix – themeing, design and artwork

· Pinstripes & Peonies – floral decorations

· Euphonica – entertainment



Luci Sorrell, Business Development Manager of the Commercial Events team at Somerset House concluded: “The event was a great success. It was a real pleasure to showcase the beautiful spaces we have available here at Somerset House and the wonderful catering provided by Bryn Williams Events. Giving our guests an early taste of Christmas with themed rooms and festive canapes was also the perfect opportunity to highlight our recently launched Christmas packages.”



