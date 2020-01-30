Barbican Business events to host Sunday Times’ Life Lessons Festival

Every day, we are bombarded with new ways to improve ourselves, to be happy, to live well. It’s impossible to work out which ones are the real deal. Life Lessons Festival, hosted at the Barbican on the 15th and 16th February 2020 is looking to find the answers to life, the universe and everything.





With the help of a carefully curated line-up of over 80 world-class smart thinkers, Life Lessons, presented by the Sunday Times, will apply a healthy dose of scepticism and a large chunk of science to an industry and world built on promises. Is clean eating really good for you? What does a healthy society look like? Is it possible to parent mindfully? These are just some of the questions the event will tackle.



Visitors to the event will also be able to enjoy yoga and meditation workshops, a shopping village, crafts, pop-up podcasts and more.



The Festival is spread across various different spaces within the Barbican; including the Theatre, Auditorium, Garden Room and Conservatory. This gives the audience an opportunity to experience the venue’s beautiful spaces and many years of experience in hosting large events.



Through various talks, lessons and workshops, Life Lessons Festival will explore a wide range of subjects surrounding ways in which to have a happy, healthy and more inspired life.



Globally renowned speakers include:

· Ruby Wax, Author and Comedian

· Derren Brown, Mentalist and Author

· Marie Forleo, Life Coach

· Romesh Ranganathan, Comedian

· Bill Bryson, Author

· Alain De Botton, Philosopher



Jackie Boughton, Head of Business Events at the Barbican comments: “We are truly excited to be hosting the Life Lessons Festival and believe we are the perfect partner venue for what the organisers are looking to achieve. We are looking forward to welcoming the diverse selection of talented speakers and the insightful and unique experience they will provide to all of our attendees.”



