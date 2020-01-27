RADA Business to sponsor MIMA awards and host masterclass for nominees

RADA Business is sponsoring pro-manchester’s Made in Manchester Awards for the second consecutive year

RADA Business, the commercial subsidiary of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, is proudly supporting this year’s Made in Manchester Awards (MIMA) and offering a complimentary masterclass for award nominees – to support their professional development.





The organisation, which delivers world-class training and performance programmes to business professionals, continues to strengthen its relationship with pro-manchester, with sponsorship of the group’s annual MIMA, which celebrate the best of Manchester’s young talent.



Having firmly established its presence in the Northern Powerhouse over the course of 2019, RADA Business hopes to build on its relationship with Manchester’s business community by supporting the awards for the second year in a row.



Rachel Griffiths, RADA Business Client Director, will be judging the Recruitment and HR/Talent Professional of the Year, as well as the PA/EA of the Year Award categories. The organisation is offering a complimentary Personal Impact masterclasses for the award nominees, to continue their development.



The awards, which recognise excellence from business professionals up to the age of 35, across a range of sectors including finance, legal, creative, digital and more, will be taking place on 6 February 2020 at the Principal Hotel, Manchester.



Rachel Griffiths comments: “At RADA Business, we’re passionate about supporting the leaders of today and tomorrow to give their very best performance on every stage. The more powerful their personal performance, the greater their impact and influence. Manchester is full of talent and these awards are a fantastic way to celebrate the excellence among the next generation of leaders across the region’s businesses.’’



“This is the second year that we have had the privilege of judging. It is wonderfully uplifting to see the commitment and professionalism of the PAs and EAs, as well as the HR professionals who are not only driven by their own need to stay relevant but are clearly dedicated to developing the potential in all those across their businesses too.’’



Sam Booth, Chief Executive of pro-manchester, comments: “We are delighted that RADA Business will be supporting the MIMA Awards for the second year running. The sponsorship is a testament to the strength of the relationship that we have built with them since they launched their operations in Manchester. I have been lucky enough to have firsthand experience of a number of the RADA Business performance programmes and highly recommend the training – they provide essential professional development for established and aspiring leaders.’’



The opportunity to take part in the Personal Impact masterclass for MIMA nominees and adds unmistakable value to the entrants. We are extremely grateful for their support.’’



The sponsorship of the MIMA Awards precedes a further opportunity for pro-manchester members to engage with leadership training from RADA Business, as they bring a suite of world-class leadership performance programmes to the North West, beginning with the masterclass: Be an Inspiring Leader on 3 March 2019 in central Manchester https://www.pro-manchester.co.uk/event/be-an-inspiring-leader/.



