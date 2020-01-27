Qatar wins bid to host THE BIZZ AMEA awards in 2020

The World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) has chosen Doha, Qatar, as the venue for THE BIZZ AMEA Awards, to be held from November 24 - 27 in 2020. The awards gather and recognize leading businesses from different regions that contribute to the daily growth of their local communities as well as the world economy.





Qatar was selected from over 14 destinations, winning out over Kazakhstan and Singapore for the rights to host THE BIZZ AMEA 2020 awards. With the celebration of THE BIZZ Awards in Qatar, it is estimated that the city will receive executives representing around 100 companies from more than 50 countries.



THE BIZZ was established by WORLDCOB in 2005 to offer to the global business community a range of benefits that further their development. The awards recognize standouts in their respective regions, with the overarching aim being networking and learning among association members through various activities.



HE Akbar Al Baker, Secretary General of QNTC and GCEO of Qatar Airways, commented: "Qatar is a vibrant destination with rich offerings across culture, hospitality and retail. We are pleased to showcase the destination to newer audiences through events such as THE BIZZ AMEA Awards, which combines cutting edge services and traditional hospitality and offers an unparalleled experience.



With a growing portfolio of global business events, Qatar has hosted over 500 global business events – including conferences, congresses, and symposia, Qatar is an increasingly popular destination for those seeking rich, novel experiences rooted in tradition."



WORLDCOB is an international organization founded in 2004 in the city of Houston, Texas, whose primary mission is to dedicated to promoting business development worldwide by using specialized tools initiatives such as THE BIZZ AWARDS, WORLDCOB- CSR, a certificate in Corporate Social Responsibility, and the WORLDCOB TRUST SEAL (WTS)—which provides a seal of business confidence.



Jesus Moran, Founder and President of WORLDCOB commented: "Celebrating THE BIZZ AMEA 2020 in Doha excites us deeply. The support of Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) elevates this experience for our members, allowing them to experience cultural entertainment and city tours. THE BIZZ AMEA Awards will host activities encouraging business integration, networking, and tourism, all in an exciting new destination."



THE BIZZ Awards have previously been held in Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Rome, Hawaii, Monte Carlo, San Francisco, Amsterdam, and Las Vegas among others; offering members the opportunity to live the BIZZ experience in a different location each year. In the past, Qatari companies Doha Bank, West Bay Petroleum, and Qatar Airways have been recognized for business excellence at these awards.



