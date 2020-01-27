Speaker programme announced for Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) 2020

Guests are encouraged to join the broad ranging schedule of talks, presentations, panel discussions and chef demonstrations, covering everything from sustainability, food and drink trends, health and wellbeing to technology, branding and design, all brought to life in topical debates from some of the industries leading restaurateurs, hoteliers, caterers, designers and leading figures in their sector.





Aptly named, the Vision Stage is where you can learn all about the latest trends and pressing issues affecting the food, drink and hospitality industries. Leading industry speakers and influencers will be leading the conversations with lively discussions and interviews. These dedicated sessions will tackle topics from the perspective of hoteliers, restaurateurs and catering professionals, all with a common theme covering foodservice and hospitality throughout. Visitors will leave the sessions feeling inspired to implement new changes to drive their businesses forward for 2020 and beyond.



Sessions on the Vision Stage include:

• What a Waste: The Secrets of the UK’s Zero Waste Pioneers - Adam Handling, Adam Handling Restaurant Group; Douglas McMaster, Silo; Andrew Stephen, The Sustainable Restaurant Association

• Stars in their Eyes - Let’s Talk Michelin - Tom Kerridge, The Hand and Flowers; Claude Bosi, Claude Bosi at Bibendum; Mark Froydenlund and Shauna Froydenlund, Marcus Wareing at The Berkeley; Paul Foster, Salt; Cara Houchen, The Staff Canteen

• “Future Food” – Bringing Trends to the Table. A collaboration by The Food People & Good Sense Research – Charles Bank, The Food People; Kelly Dowson, Good Sense Research

• Branding & Marketing Masterclass 2020 – James Hacon, Think Hospitality

• Leadershop Panel – A Discussion with the UK’s Leading Caterers - Bill Toner, CH&Co; Wendy Bartlett, Bartlett Mitchell; Kevin Watson, Amadeus Food; Greg Lawson, Smart Group; Mark Laurie, NCASS



Also, with the results in, don’t miss the discussion around what can we learn from the UK's Largest Hospitality Salary Survey with Brett Smith, Planday; Jill Whittaker FCA, HIT Training; Jon Dawson, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park London and One Hyde Park Residence and Dawn Redman, Hospitality Jobs UK. The UKs largest hospitality salary survey closes on Friday January 31st, 2020.



Moving to Sustainable Hospitality 2020: Food Made Good with the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) will take place on Wednesday 4th March and will include a mix of talks and workshops in the 7-9 South Gallery Rooms. You will be welcomed by Raymond Blanc, Chef Patron at Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons, The SRA and WRAP UK with educational sessions including, how to increase local sourcing, improved plant based menu offerings, how to tackle food waste, improve your recycling and how to reduce unnecessary plastics - they will give a clear picture on 10 key areas of sustainability for your business, along with helpful tools & tips on implementing this.



Taking centre stage on The Staff Canteen Live will be an impressive line up of personalities, from kitchens the length and breadth of the UK. Take your pick from up and coming talent to household names including, Tom Kerridge of The Hand and Flowers, Tom De Keyser of The Coach, Jason Atherton of The Social Company, Simon Hulstone of The Elephant, Angela Hartnett of Murano, Phil Howard and Toby Burrowes of Elystan Street, Sandia Chang of Bubbledogs and James Knappett of Kitchen Table, Sally Abé of Harwood Arms and one of Britain’s most loved chefs, Michel Roux Jr.



Experts and innovators take to the TechX stage for impactful TED-style talks to showcase the new digital products and trailblazing technologies available to improve your hospitality business. From AI and automation, to biometrics and virtual concierges, this A-Z of opportunity is sure to leave you inspired.



Sessions on the TechX Stage include:

• Personalisation is Key - Nick Popovici, Vita Mojo

• Central Connectivity – Carl Jacobs, Apicbase

• An Instagram Stories Masterclass – Sarah Clay, Sarah Clay Social

• Tech for Good: Pathways to Sustainability – Ali Miller, KoolZone Ltd



