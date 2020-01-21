ICCA UK&I prepares for 2020 conference hosted by Gethin Jones

ICCA’s UK & Ireland Chapter has announced the line-up for their upcoming annual conference. The conference will be held at the new ICC Wales and will be hosted by Welsh television presenter, Gethin Jones.





The conference will be held on the 11th and 12th March 2020 with an optional networking event on 10th for early arrivals.



In addition to the busy programme, the conference will include the final of a competition created to reward newcomers to the industry.



Speakers at the event include:

· Gethin Jones, Keynote and Moderator

· Diane Waldron, chair of ICCA UK&I

· Sven Bossu, Head of Innovation, Euro Society for Radiotherapy & Oncology

· Ian Edwards, CEO, Celtic Manor and ICC Wales

· Heledd Williams, Head of Business Events, Visit Wales

· Lowri Morgan – Athlete, Adventurer, Presenter

· Jon Davies, Levy UK Managing Director



Diane Waldron, Chair of ICCA UK&I commented, “We are excited to be hosting our annual conference at the newly opened ICC Wales. The venue is ideal for conferences and meetings and the team there have worked closely with us to plan a great event. Our theme this year is 2020 Vision – Challenges and Opportunities and we have a superb line up of speakers to engage attendees and spark new ideas and learning.”



Registrations are available via: https://www5.shocklogic.com/scripts/jmevent/profile-login.php?Client_Id=%27ICCA%27&Project_Id=%27ICCA2020%27&System_Id=2



