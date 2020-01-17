etc.venues to increase 133 Houndsditch space by 50 per cent in response to strong demand

etc.venues is increasing the size of its 133 Houndsditch venue in the City of London by almost 50 per cent, less than 12 months after opening in April 2019.

In response to remarkable demand at the property, etc.venues is adding 16,000sq.ft, to offer a further seven rooms including a suite capable of accommodating 240 people. This is on top of the current 2nd floor area where the largest room can accommodate 700.





The extra space, on the third floor directly above and interconnected with the existing rooms, takes the total size of etc.venues’ property in 133 Houndsditch to almost 50,000sq.ft. The new conference floor will open in April 2020.



The additional space will feature new vapor graphic lighting features that will enhance the ambience at any event.



Planners are able to request to scale virtual floorplans created in a “drag and drop” 3D floorplan tool designed for the venue.



Adam Simpson, Director of Marketing at etc.venues explained “With over 75 per cent of the new business switching to the venue from hotels, the demand for meeting space at etc.venues 133 Houndsditch exceeded our targets from the start, so it was inevitable that we would look to add to this venue.”



Nick Hoare, Chief Operation Officer of etc.venues said “The expansion of 133 Houndsditch within a year of opening 33,000sq.ft on the 2nd floor, creates a much needed large scale event venue in the City of London. We’re enhancing our position as the leading urban day conference centre group in London by providing one of the largest event venues in the City of London while delivering the first part of our ambitious plans for 2020.”



“We recognised the positive impact a world class conference and events brand/facility had on our building and we have been impressed with their operations” commented Alex Lukesch, Managing Director at Madison International Realty. “etc.venues’ additional space will allow 133 Houndsditch to provide a wider offering to its clients. We continue to invest in creating better experiences within buildings and we look forward to seeing etc.venues continue to flourish, both in London and in New York, where I think the etc model will be very well suited.”



