eve launches Workshops & Workouts to keep organisers healthy

This Friday will see the inaugural Workshops & Workouts event hosted by digital platform eve, which launched last year. Taking place at the OXO2 on the Southbank, organisers will enjoy a session of disco yoga with Yogi Sarah Hunt before enjoying a sustainable and healthy vegan breakfast by caterers CH&CO.





The workshop will be hosted by celebrity nutritionist Amanda Ursell who will discuss the latest plant-based trends, the importance of gut health and sustainable tricks organisers can use at home and at their own events.



Head of Business Development, eve, Becci Thomson said “eve is all about enrichment, creativity and understanding organiser’s needs. We have a wealth of expertise at our fingertips and it’s great to be able to shake things up and connect with people on a whole new level whilst giving them something interesting they can take away with them.”



Whilst the January event chimes in with Veganuary and dry January, each of the Workshop & Workout events will offer organisers a new perspective on working out and an inspirational workshop from one of eve’s experts taking place at a different location every quarter.



Organisers can apply to attend future events by keeping in touch with eve’s antics on social media via Instagram @goaskeve.



Workshops & Workouts is just the first in a series of innovative events hosted by eve in 2020, others will be launched in the near future.



