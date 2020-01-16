British Olympian set to motivate conference delegates to #GOPERFORM

Olympic skier, and more recently turned TV personality and motivational speaker, Graham Bell, has been announced as the keynote speaker at the Venues of Excellence Annual Conference 2020.





Graham, who participated in five winter Olympics over an 18 year period and has since carved out a successful media and speaking career including presenting popular BBC shows such as High Altitude and Ski Sunday, will address delegates at #GOPERFORM, to be held later this month by conference, meeting and training specialists Venues of Excellence.



The event at Imago Venues at Loughborough University – which features a networking dinner and black-tie awards gala – will be opened by the establishment’s Director of Sport John Steele. The former British Army officer, professional sportsman and coach moulded Northampton Saints into rugby union’s European Champions, before serving as CEO of UK Sport through the Beijing and London Olympics. John will reflect on a unique period in British sport, relaying his fascinating views on creating high-performance teams.



Taking to the stage later will be Elizabeth Stokoe, Professor of Social Interaction at Loughborough University. Her ‘Every Word Matters’ presentation uses conversation analysis to understand how talk works from first dates to medical communications and from sales encounters through to hostage negotiation!



In addition, Adam Rowledge, of Rowledge Associates will be leading an interactive workshop for attendees on working through economic uncertainty. The General Manager of Georgian House has won several prestigious industry awards, including the British Travel and Hospitality Hall of Fame Young Manager of the Year prize in 2017, and was named Independent Hotelier of the Year in 2018.



Other workshop sessions will explore how sustainable food supply and workplace wellbeing strategies can be applied to enhance the sector, and a session on how your customers see venues and how they can affect positive change through marketing campaigns to ensure maximum clarity and impact, all delivered by experts in their respective fields.



Mandy Jennings, executive director at Venues of Excellence, said: “With the world’s biggest annual sporting event taking place this year, we are delighted to have a former British Olympian speaking at #GOPERFORM.



“The conference will challenge delegates and their teams to reach greater goals by accomplishing excellence every day – something which Venues of Excellence always strives for, to the benefit of its members.”



She added: “We are excited to host #GOPERFORM at the world’s top education provider for sport, Loughborough University. We could not imagine a more appropriate setting to welcome such amazing speakers.



“This is a superb chance to meet and network with industry peers, as well as seeing some of the most exciting and inspirational presentations you are likely to find anywhere this year.”



#GOPERFORM, starts with a welcome event on the evening of Wednesday 29 January and the main conference and Annual Gala Dinner on Thursday 30 January 2020, is open for registration to both member and non-member venues. Those wishing to learn more about the benefits of Venues of Excellence membership are particularly encouraged to attend.



