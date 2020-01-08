New Events Are GREAT creative promotes UK as top destination for business events

National tourism agency VisitBritain has refreshed its Events Are GREAT creative to highlight to global meeting and incentive planners why the UK is a leading destination for international business events.





The new creative content showcases the country’s business events offer by celebrating the industry’s passion for events, inspiring planners to choose the UK. New imagery targets meeting, incentive and event planners by highlighting the country’s world-renowned research and expertise, global travel connections, high quality infrastructure and range of venues and incentive experiences.



VisitBritain Head of Business Events Kerrin MacPhie said: “Our new creative is all about celebrating our passion for hosting successful events and promoting what great achievements and successes event planners can create in the UK whether from an association, corporate or incentive perspective. Delegates are drawn to the UK because of what can be achieved when they meet here, unlocking the country’s knowledge, research, innovation, imagination and entrepreneurial spirit.



“We are looking forward to a very busy year as we work to deliver more business events for the UK. We are identifying key events and engaging with international planners to show them our outstanding destinations, venues and exclusive incentive travel programmes, providing world-class delegate experiences and promoting our universal message of welcome.”



The new brand creative was officially unveiled this week at the 'PCMA Convening Leaders' in the USA. Attendees heard from VisitBritain’s Head of Business Events Kerrin MacPhie on the brand’s development, and how VisitBritain can support planners to bring their events to the UK. Audience members were also given a first look at the artwork that is driving the campaign. The new brand creative will take centre-stage at all business events activity including VisiBritain’s flagship event MeetGB, taking place in April in Wales, and The Meetings Show in London in June.



VisitBritain promotes business events worldwide under the Events are GREAT brand, part of the UK Government’s GREAT Britain campaign. Events are GREAT drives awareness of Britain’s destinations and products, to increase the number of business events and grow international delegate attendance, boosting local economies.



