Food for thought in 2020 at major new Coventry & Warwickshire business event

There will be plenty of food for thought at a major new business event coming to Coventry and Warwickshire in 2020.

The Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the Big Business Lunch that will take place at the Ricoh Arena on Thursday, March 26, from 10am until 3pm.





The event will combine a morning expo with a prestigious networking lunch, featuring a keynote business speaker, and is expected to attract hundreds of businesspeople from across the region as Coventry heads towards UK City of Culture in 2021.



CityFibre has been confirmed as a main sponsor for the event while Kumari Hart Solicitors – https://kumarihart.co.uk/ - is a supporting sponsor.



Following a national theme across Chambers of Commerce of Business Togetherness, the lunch will lead the way in bringing the vibrant and innovative businesses based in the region together in one room to make those all-important connections and contacts.



Louise Bennett, chief executive of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “We are very excited to be able to announce our brand new business event for the region, bringing something very different to the business events calendar in Coventry and Warwickshire.



“It’s important to that we continue to freshen up the events programme because it’s vital that we get companies and organisations across the region networking and doing business with one another.



“Our Big Business Lunch combines the opportunities to showcase a company’s goods and services at an expo event in the morning with the chance to network and hear from an inspirational speaker in the afternoon. “There is already strong interest in the event and we are very pleased to have CityFibre on board as a main sponsor for the event already.



“We will be announcing our keynote speaker early in the New Year, as well as a host of other features that will make this event stand out in the business calendar in 2020.”



Leigh Hunt, CityFibre’s City Manager for Coventry, said: “We’re very much looking forward to the inaugural Big Business Lunch and offer our support to it going forward as it’s a great way to help businesses across the region connect and showcase the innovators on our doorstep.



“This is important to us as we’re investing £60m into extending Coventry’s full fibre network to almost every home and business in the city, safeguarding its digital future and bolstering its position as a leading destination for technological innovation.



“This state-of-the-art digital connectivity will have a huge economic impact on Coventry, increasing productivity and innovation within businesses and allowing households to embrace smart tech while giving people the opportunity to work at home with ease.”



