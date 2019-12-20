ICC Wales celebrates Christmas Cariad at London’s Lancaster House

Top level meetings and events professionals gathered at London’s prestigious Lancaster House on Tuesday (17th December) to celebrate ICC Wales’ first three months as an open venue.

ICC Wales’ ‘Christmas Cariad’ (which translates to Christmas Love) event included video footage of the spectacular new venue, mouth-watering Welsh canapes and fun festive cocktails.





There were also updates from the venue’s senior management team on ICC Wales’ successful first three months since opening as the UK’s newest meetings venue.



The evening was compered by Guto Harri, the former BBC Chief Political Correspondent who was also the Communications Director for Boris Johnson when he was the Mayor of London.



Guests were updated on the latest exciting developments including the very first events staged at ICC Wales by Commercial Director Jill Manley and Marketing Director Vanessa Russell.



Attendees got a taste of ICC Wales’ ‘mind, body and soul’ food and beverage philosophy, with inventive sweet and savoury Christmas canapes and cocktails, using Welsh produce and delivered on the night by the venue’s culinary team.



ICC Wales Commercial Director Jill Manley said: “We had a fantastic evening, celebrating a momentous year for ICC Wales and we were delighted to be joined by so many distinguished guests and leading industry professionals. Lancaster House is a magnificent venue and we hope everyone who attended felt the same Christmas spirit that we did. We certainly felt the Christmas Cariad in the love for all things ICC Wales and we look forward to building on the amazing start that we have made since opening when we welcome many more events and delegates to Wales in 2020.”



Following two years of construction, ICC Wales opened to welcome its first conference on 13th September and events during the first month of opening included the three-day UK Space Conference for 2,100 delegates, the two-day Green Party Conference for 750 delegates and An Experience with Arnold Schwarzenegger, when the Hollywood superstar entertained 1,300 guests at a black-tie gala dinner.



ICC Wales is a joint venture partnership between the Celtic Manor Resort and Welsh Government. Situated just off the M4, and under two hours from London by train, it is the only meetings venue of its size in Wales and the south west of the UK and is capable of hosting more than 5,000 delegates at any one time.



