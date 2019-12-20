ABPCO Awards head for P&J Live, The Event Complex Aberdeen in 2020

The ABPCO (Association of British Professional Conference Organisers) Awards have announced they will be held at P&J Live, The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) on Monday 7th December 2020.

The UK’s leading professional body for Association Conference and Not-for-profit Event Organisation will host their seventh ABPCO Excellence Awards at P&J Live, TECA.





The awards celebrate best practice, excellence and leadership in association conference and event organisation.



Heather Lishman, Association Director at ABPCO commented, “ABPCO is all about learning and we can’t wait to give our members the chance to experience Aberdeen. There has been so much investment in the North-East of Scotland, and this is a perfect opportunity for members to explore Aberdeen and its new state-of-the-art venue.”



P&J Live, TECA is the most sustainable venue of its type in the UK, and is on course to achieve BREEAM excellence, which is one of the highest environmental standards. With unrivalled public transport connections, P&J Live is located next to Aberdeen International Airport, the UK’s most connected regional airport, just minutes from the city’s new western peripheral route, and in prime position for rail links between Aberdeen and the North of Scotland.



Kim Stephen, Head of Sales – Conferences, Meetings and Banqueting at P&J Live commented, "We look forward to welcoming ABPCO members to Aberdeen and our state-of-the-art, brand new event complex next year. We are proud the board chose Aberdeen as a host location for the awards, and we can’t wait to showcase the region and our venue to UK event organisers.”



The awards are for ABPCO members only and are free to enter, more information can be found on the ABPCO website.



