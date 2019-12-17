Aerospace giant Safran selects Gloucester Rugby as primary venue for corporate training events

Gloucester Rugby has confirmed a long-term relationship with Safran for future training events. The international hi-tech aerospace company has chosen Gloucester Rugby following recent investment in the stadium as well as the venue’s dedication to meetings and events on non-match days.





The new business from Safran is just one of several new recent wins for Gloucester Rugby that has seen a 56% increase in delegate footfall at the venue in the last quarter. Other new business has come from the NHS, EDF Energy and the Gloucestershire Police.



Anya Sahla, Safran University co-ordinator said: “Gloucester Rugby’s profile has gone from strength to strength as a meeting and training venue, which coincided with our desire to move many of our meetings somewhere that will focus more closely on our needs. Over the course of the last month we have run our first events at the Stadium and it is clear from both the level of customer service and facilities we made the right decision.”



Angela Sanders, head of conferencing and events at Gloucester Rugby said: “Safran has chosen to move their training here due to the fact that on non-match days we are totally focused on the delivery of conferences, meetings and events. Unlike hotels we are unencumbered by the need to deliver for transient and leisure guests, which our new clients have seen as a real bonus.”



Gloucester Rugby also has appeal to organisers due to its pitch-views, great facilities and ease of access. The stadium is based in the heart of Gloucester and is easily accessible from the South West, Midlands, Wales and the South East via both road and rail.



Angela concludes by adding: “I am truly excited about our growing presence as a conference and events venue. A lot of hard work and investment has gone into our recent growth, particularly when it comes to persuading a large corporate to include Gloucester Rugby in its portfolio of venues. Safran’s business demonstrates just how much we have grown and improved our offering and I look forward to addition growth in future months.”



