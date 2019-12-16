Stadium Experience welcomes Charlton Athletic FC

Stadium Experience has welcomed Charlton Athletic Football Club as its newest member.

The Valley Stadium, which has 200 free car parking spaces and is situated just a 15 minute train ride from central London, is the 10th stadium venue in the London area to join the Stadium Experience consortium.





The venue boasts 12 event spaces and syndicate rooms all available for non-matchday meetings and events.



The North Stand is the largest space available at The Valley.



With panoramic views of the pitch, this space can hold up to 1000 guests standing, 700 theatre styles or 450 cabaret. The North Stand also includes an exclusive reception space and entrance, offering the ideal private function space. Another signature room at The Valley is our Millennium Suite, this is spacious and modern space overlooking the pitch and is suitable for 150 guests seated or 400 standing.



