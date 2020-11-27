15Hatfields offers new hybrid meetings that ‘don’t cost the Earth’

London’s leading sustainable venue, 15Hatfields, has launched a new online daily delegate rate (ODDR) that ‘doesn’t cost the Earth’ to balance affordability and sustainability in meetings and events.

The venue’s solution to affordable hybrid meetings in light of COVID-inflicted regulations, has acted as a catalyst, rather than an obstacle, to 15Hatfields’ pioneering commitment to an authentically sustainable future.





A series of meeting and training solutions that are fully available to use via any online platform are being offered from just £46pp for virtual attendees, in conjuction with standard DDR rates for live attendees. The team at 15Hatfields has worked meticulously on the feasibility of honouring live DDR costs without inflation, in spite of working to compensate for reduced capacities, in addition to the heavily discounted ODDR.



As event organisers adapt to navigate a new, unfamiliar landscape, while battling with price points and increasing expenses, the creation of the first ODDR of its kind aims to tackle these concerns, offering the leeway for a healthy RRP when pricing up events for delegates. Simultaneously reducing the event’s carbon footprint, offering technical expertise and peace of mind, the webcasting platform has integrated tools to track ROI through detailed analytics and reporting functions, with the highest level of encryption for data protection.



With the technology offered as part of the hybrid package, the reach of a 15Hatfields event becomes limitless and includes an automatic archiving feature to back up the footage for each individual user’s reference. In-app features for interactivity and aesthetic customisation means hosts can fully personalise their event with relevant branding and sponsorship if required.



On the low-rate package for event organisers, 15Hatfields’ general manager Warren Campbell said: “As a team, we individually all share two core passions – sustainability and events. We’re very aware about the misconception that to run events successfully, either affordability or sustainability has to be compromised. Our new series of event offerings aims to dispell this myth. We’ve worked hard to find a rate that provides good value for clients and still allows us to offer optimum professionalism and the very best technology to execute hybrid events, and we believe this is the solution to do so. Our ODDR is one of many initatives we’re working on as part of a commitment to be ‘sustainably secure’.”



A fully adaptable series of stylish event spaces, each named after earthly elements, can be utilised as a slick backdrop for business and educational events, booked separately, or in conjunction with one another as part of a hybrid package. They offer state-of-the-art AV facilities including the fastest internet speeds of any purpose-built conference venue in London, to allow worldwide streaming on any device and optional HD videoconferencing.



Virtual, hybrid and live day delegate rates, conference and event packages are available at 15Hatfields from £46pp + VAT, with tailor-made quotes produced by event specialists for additional inclusions.



