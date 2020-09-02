Maestro PMS offers 24/7 guest engagement and outreach with integration to Fetch Feedback App

Leader in hospitality property-management systems teams up with guest-engagement innovator to empower hotel-to-guest and internal staff communication and analytics while disrupting bad reviews

To create instant and ongoing communication between hoteliers and travelers, as well as internal staff operations, Maestro PMS, the leader in cloud and on-premise property-management system solutions for independent hotels and luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups, has partnered with Fetch to provide a digital hub to enhance guest engagement, communication, and operations. Using Fetch, hoteliers will have another third-party option to access everything they need to embrace contactless, digital guest interactions while maintaining a consistent, high-quality experience.





“The guest experience is evolving, and communication will continue to advance once COVID subsides,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “Through the Maestro suite of products we offer a collection of contact free and guest engagement tools, and we are delighted to integrate with Fetch to expand the offerings to hoteliers giving them ability to engage with customers 24/7 throughout their entire journey ― before, during, and after the stay. Fetch app enables hoteliers to capture every engagement opportunity through 24/7 guest outreach and improved analytics, while also streamlining communications between property staff. Using email and/or SMS, we are digitally linking guests to staff and meeting their every need without physical contact.”



Over the last few years, contactless check in and check out have been gaining momentum as guests continue to choose to skip the front desk. Since COVID's appearance, the technology has become so important it can sway guest bookings. Communicating with these guests can be a challenge, but Fetch makes it simple. The solution enables hotels to interact with guests using digital avenues, such as email or SMS/text messaging. For example, guests booking at a property powered by Fetch are sent messages at strategic times urging them to provide feedback after booking a stay, checking into their room, or upon check out, for example. By reaching out when guests are most likely checking their personal devices, Fetch increases the chances of a response from guests, keeping them in closer contact with hotel operators and maintaining consistency.



Fetch also equips hotels with a full guest-engagement suite capable of organizing and sending surveys, collecting and presenting guest analytics, two-way messaging, and a 24/7 chat concierge linked directly to staff members. Through this suite of tools, Fetch is designed to help hoteliers find opportunities to improve the guest experience or attract more guests through proactive surveys and two-way messaging. Fetch can also provide real-time alerts and a full analytics suite capable of providing actionable data on guest satisfaction, hotel performance, and current trends.



"Our goal was to create a one-stop-shop for communication between hoteliers and guests, and also within a hotel's team," said Russell Silver, founder and CEO of Fetch. "We were looking for inefficient processes, such as manually generated shift reports, and built them right into Fetch as features hoteliers can schedule to generate automatically. We wanted to give operators a way to improve communication and operations in an efficient, service-oriented manner.



“Through this integration partnership with Maestro, Fetch will have the opportunity to work with the more than 800 hotels integrated with Maestro PMS, and improve communication across the industry while preserving the key service elements that make hospitality so special,” he said. “We have a mission to put everything hotels need to stay in contact with guests and employees in one place, and Maestro is helping us deliver.”



In addition to helping hotels maintain social distancing between team members and guests, Fetch is designed to help hotels obtain crucial guest data about their stay. If hotels can receive complaints and react to them fast enough, hotel operators can alter or remove a potentially negative online review before it is posted.



Toronto’s Town Inn is one of the first properties to benefit from the Maestro/Fetch integration. The property’s Director of Revenue and Sales Daniel Seifer said integrating Fetch into his property’s existing Maestro PMS was seamless. Using both systems, Seifer said his extended-stay hotel can maintain contact with guests and employees, keeping them updated about the status of the property. He also said that in some cases the digital aspect of guest communication has allowed for greater insight into how to improve his property.



"In many cases, we find some guests can be reluctant to address certain issues over the phone, or at the front desk,” Seifer said. “When prompted to provide responses over email, however, we received a lot of good, useful feedback we could apply to our property. People are sometimes more open if they aren't speaking directly to someone. Ultimately, it's fine with us, we want to make sure our guests are happy, and Fetch helps us find ways to improve."



