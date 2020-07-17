EventsAIR drives event management software further with its new release of OnAIR

The events industry landscape has transformed to an online environment overnight with event organizers looking at ways to retain business and engage with prospective clients to avoid cancellation or postponements of events. During this time, EventsAIR launched its OnAIR virtual and hybrid event solution in May 2020, which gave event organizers a way to curate content in an interactive environment.





Since then, OnAIR has enabled a multitude of events by a range of clients to be presented virtually, fulfilling both the event objective and increasing the reach to more potential participants. Now in July, EventsAIR has released Version 2 of OnAIR, introducing more features to improve attendee engagement and avoid online fatigue.



The EventsAIR team has been working around the clock to assist event planners globally to deliver virtual events as well as looking at ways that OnAIR could be enhanced. With over forty thousand (and rapidly climbing) attendees having used OnAIR, it is set to be an essential tool on the road to business recovery for event organizers. Version 2 of OnAIR includes a list of new features to engage, educate and motivate virtual attendees. These include:

- Gamification where attendees can earn points based on online behaviours

- Full Custom Branding and White Labelling to personalize the event brand

- Instant Live Polling that is controlled by the presenter (or moderator) in real time

- Analytics Dashboard to measure attendance, origin, and a range of statistics

- Poster Gallery that is an addition to ePoster, allowing for a large number of interactive presentations to be filtered and searched

- Discussion Forums to encourage attendee interaction and to get the conversation started during sessions

- Pre-scheduled Meetings with attendees, sponsors or exhibitors throughout the event



"OnAIR just keeps on getting better at delivering new and exciting events. It is great to see the range of different styles of virtual events coming to life in place of meetings, conference, and trade shows that would have been cancelled if not for OnAIR", says Joe Ciliberto, Global Director Sales and Marketing EventsAIR. Trevor Gardiner, CEO of EventsAIR, says, "The feedback from our clients on how OnAIR has given them a real solution to run great interactive virtual events as opposed to webinar-style meetings, has been encouraging. The roadmap for EventsAIR and OnAIR will continue to improve the ways of enhancing the attendee experience in all event environments, whether they be virtual, hybrid or live."



As hybrid events become more common, the OnAIR solution combined with the EventsAIR platform will deliver a seamless experience for blended live and virtual events, connecting live and virtual audiences. The range of different collaborative and interactive tools such as live Q&A, meeting hub, gamification, live polling and exhibitor marketplace enrich the virtual engagement experience while expanding the reach to audiences around the world.



