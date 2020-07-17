New partnership between two major hospitality tech providers set to drive direct bookings for hoteliers as the industry gets back on its feet

Two important players in the hospitality technology sector have officially announced a new partnership that will help UK hoteliers secure more direct bookings, as the industry looks to bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.





Profitroom, one of Europe’s leading SaaS suppliers to the hospitality industry, which delivers its services to more than 3,500 hotels, has teamed up with The Hotels Network, a full-stack growth platform that enables hotel brands globally to offer guests a personalised online booking journey.



With both companies’ ultimate goal being to help hoteliers drive direct bookings via their own websites, it only made sense that they would join forces to empower hoteliers at a time where it is more important than ever for them to take back control of their direct channel and strengthen their direct relationship with guests.



The partnership will see The Hotel Network’s conversion solution inserted into Profitroom’s booking engine to provide real-time rate comparisons for all channels. The combination of providing hoteliers with an efficient booking engine and the possibility to offer personalised messaging, will enhance the user experience for visitors to hotel websites, thus increasing conversion rates.



Angelene Bungay, Partnership Development Manager at Profitroom, said: “With the majority of UK hotels being closed since March, it is absolutely crucial that they begin their recovery process equipped with the necessary tools to enable them to bounce back efficiently. People will be going to hotel websites to get specific COVID-related information, so hoteliers need to capitalise on the increased traffic and convert. You have to make sure your website is optimised. That’s what this partnership is all about - offering hoteliers a product with seamless integration that will help drive direct conversion.”



Offering a range of leading SaaS technology and hotel marketing services to hotels across Europe, Profitroom has over 10 years’ experience in creating products that support hoteliers in increasing their profits, delivering award-winning, innovative technologies in the process. As an expert in growing hotel revenue and simplifying complex processes, Profitroom takes pride in offering a range of easy to use solutions that help to drive more direct bookings via hotel websites.



Working with over 5,000 hotels in 90 countries worldwide, The Hotels Network offers hoteliers a comprehensive platform to maximise direct bookings. By leveraging a series of integrated tools and analytics driven by machine learning, hotel brands can attract, convert and engage guests throughout the user journey.



James Whitemore, Head of Partnerships at The Hotels Network, added: “The Hotels Network is very excited to enter into this partnership with Profitroom and to be able to generate additional direct bookings for their hotel clients from day one. Over the coming months, as travel intent gradually recovers but uncertainty remains, updating personalised marketing messages on hotel websites in real-time will make a real impact on results. By leveraging the combined capabilities of both platforms, hoteliers will have everything they need to drive higher conversions when it matters most.”



The new partnership is set to be a fruitful one, possibly paving the way for further integration between the companies’ products, helping hoteliers drive more direct bookings while providing users with a seamless guest journey.



In the wake of COVID-19, Profitroom is offering a 3-month recovery package, which allows use of its services but with no set-up fees, no monthly fees and no commitment. You can learn more here: https://www.profitroom.com/covid-recovery-package/.



