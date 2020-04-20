Cvent calls for Hoteliers to keep their digital doors ‘Open’ with proactive online marketing techniques

Webinar attended by hundreds of hospitality professionals across UK and Europe offers valuable insights on how to increase digital visibility and drive MICE business demand ahead of restrictions lifting





Hoteliers across the UK and Europe are urged to leverage a wide range of online marketing tactics ahead of the lifting of restrictions to drive MICE business demand post the pandemic.



More than 300 hospitality professionals registered for Cvent’s webinar entitled: “Keep Your Doors Open with Digital Marketing.” Led by Karla Pearce, Cvent senior marketing manager, the webinar offered a range of practical marketing tips and is now available on-demand here. Highlights include:

· The importance of digital presence and how to increase hotel and destination visibility

· Best practices for social media marketing, website experience, email marketing, and search engine optimisation (SEO)

· How to manage incoming leads/requests for proposals (RFPs) for postponed and future events

· How the hospitality industry is being affected by the current situation and insights into how the industry can bounce back



Karla Pearce comments: “While many hotels’ physical doors remain closed, it is critical that hoteliers prepare now for the better times ahead. By incorporating the right digital marketing strategy, hospitality professionals can ensure their digital doors remain wide open – allowing them to more quickly and efficiently drive demand and attract MICE business post-pandemic.”



Key takeaways for hoteliers from the session include:

Stay on top of SEO

It is vital that a hotelier’s property is easily searchable online. Take the time to refresh website content, adding keywords to help with search engine optimisation (SEO). To learn more about SEO for hotel and venue content marketing download this eBook: SEO Best Practices: The Hotelier’s Guide to Getting Found Online.



Make the most of social media

Although channels such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are the first that come to mind when considering a social media marketing strategy, don’t rule out platforms like Pinterest or location-based platforms such as Yelp and FourSquare.



Be creative with content

Content doesn’t have to be limited to the property. Mix it up and include travel-related content linked to the property or highlight specific interests related to the local area. Leverage popular hashtags for both the leisure and B2B market and include these in posts to engage particular followers and maximise reach and impact.



Understand planner priorities

To reach more planners and capture their attention, it’s essential that hoteliers understand their priorities and challenges so they can tailor their marketing and communication efforts accordingly. Cvent’s 2019 Planner Sourcing Report - Global Edition highlights that planners look for speed, efficiency and professionalism when sourcing for their events. Another important reminder: It’s not just about the space. Planners are looking for unique and memorable experiences – and this likely will be even more important when in-person events come back.



