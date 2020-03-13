Aventri secures three partnerships to offer virtual events

Responds to Client & Market Demand with Digital Solutions

Event management software (EMS) leader Aventri today announced partnerships with three leading digital event solutions. Responding to customer demand and taking a proactive leadership position in the events industry to provide solutions to organizations impacted by the COVID-19 virus, Aventri’s new offerings provide all current customers and any event planners globally with the option to move their events to a virtual platform or to add a digital component to any event.





“We know nothing beats the value of face-to-face meetings,” says Jim Sharpe, CEO, Aventri. “Amidst concerns of coronavirus, it’s important to realize that for thousands of live events across the globe, the show will go on.”



Aventri has chosen to partner with three digital and virtual event solution providers, each offering a unique approach to specific use cases in the meetings and events industry. These partners are Digitell, Evia and Intrado Digital Media. The goal of these partnerships is to provide the market with multiple solutions to continue to connect over shared interests, content and events, no matter where in the world their attendees they may be.



“In this challenging window of time, our customers are looking for solutions,” Sharpe continues. “They want to know they have a back-up plan. Our partnerships with Intrado Digital Media, Digitell and Evia provide a proven way to deliver engaging, data-rich and interactive digital experiences that drive real value for our customers, exhibitors and attendees.”



With options to covert in-person events into digital experiences, Aventri is adapting to the current event environment. Attendees want multiple ways to consume content and are looking for events that provide them with the option to join in-person, online, and through their personal devices. Aventri’s decision to work with the leading digital event providers showcases the flexibly of our industry to work as partners with other vendors under the common goal to continue to build up our community.



“Meetings and events are a strong, resilient, $565-billion/year industry,” Sharpe concludes. “Our thoughts go out to the families and all affected by this health emergency, but this shall pass. In the meantime, organizers don’t need to cancel meetings and conferences. Our new partnerships help them transition easily to engaging, revenue-producing virtual events.”



