Delaware North at Wembley Stadium Selects iVvy as Venue Management Technology Partner

iVvy adds world-famous stadium to growing list of major venues in the UK leveraging its next generation platform to maximize sales and streamline meetings and events

iVvy Inc., the leading Venue Management Software company, today announced its partnership with caterers Delaware North at Wembley Stadium, the world-renowned sporting and entertainment arena. The team at Wembley has selected iVvy’s award-winning sales and catering software for optimising its group sales, meetings, and events.





“iVvy instantly stood out as an end-to-end system that would help us to improve our M&E business,” explains Andrew Galloway, Wembley Stadium Head of Sales, Delaware North UK. “Its ease of use, effective sales tools along with individual and group reporting were a clear benefit to help improve the efficiency of this giant, iconic venue. iVvy’s software has seamlessly integrated with our financial systems and provides us with consistent reporting across all our venues. Delaware North and iVvy are both progressive companies constantly looking to improve their user experience and it truly shows in our intercommunication. Our relationship is already proving to be hugely positive for both parties.”



The differentiating features that won over the Wembley special events team during the selection process include the cloud-based CRM and advanced event booking system, which enables them to manage their business more effectively than any other system on the market. iVvy facilitates online group bookings and allows sales managers to centralise, track and automate leads, and related activities, including marketing, contracts, and follow-ups, on any device, anywhere. With the platform’s unique multi-venue capabilities, Wembley’s sales teams can view live availability at other venues, thereby increasing revenue and chances of referrals. Recognised for its superior user experience, the solution is intuitive and increases efficiencies by over 50%.



“We continue to build our partnerships in the stadium space by providing solutions to a growing number of UK customers,” explains Lauren Hall, CEO of iVvy. “What sets us apart is our team’s industry knowledge, skills and ability to speak the language. We truly understand our clients’ goals and how we can help. We pride ourselves on delivering a solution that really works for the venue’s specific needs. Designed to enhance productivity and drive sales, iVvy offers all-encompassing software with so many features that are not available on other platforms. We’re honored to welcome Wembley Stadium to our family of clients and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”



The iVvy - Delaware North at Wembley Stadium roll out has commenced with additional Delaware North UK venues, including London Stadium, to begin implementation of the iVvy system in Spring 2020.



