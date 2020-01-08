This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
Amadeus and Air India sign new distribution agreement

Details
Category: Technology
Travel sellers in India will have access to the airline’s full international content, while travel sellers in the rest of the world will have access to the full range of Air India’s content, both domestic and international

The dynamic Indian travel industry has been going through a unique transformation over the last few years. Travel and spending power are both increasing, as are the expectations of Indian travelers. For airlines to ride this wave of growth and reach their potential, the right partnerships with leading global companies will be essential to success.

Given this, Amadeus and Air India are pleased to announce that the airline will benefit from the world’s largest and most diverse travel seller community, using the best professional sales technology, underpinned by the Amadeus Travel Platform. 

Travel sellers in India will have access to the airline’s pure full international content only, while travel sellers in the rest of the world will have access to the full range of Air India’s content, both domestic and international.  Working with Amadeus will help accelerate the airline’s growth in 2020 and beyond, an important step in the airline’s vision and renewed relationship with Amadeus.  

Meenakshi Mallik, Commercial Director, Air India said: “We are pleased to renew our relationship with Amadeus to support our growth strategy globally and hope that this is the first step in our new journey together. We look forward to working closer with Amadeus to support agencies and travelers in the future.”

Cyril Tetaz, Executive Vice President, Airlines, Asia Pacific, Amadeus said: “We are glad to once again work with Air India and play a positive role in the airline’s growth strategy. Amadeus’ simple, open and agile system will allow Air India to innovate, experiment and collaborate to create new products which will add value to customers and create upsell or cross-sell opportunities.”

Amadeus has signed a number of important strategic deals in India in recent months, with Air India added to a list of airlines that include Spice Jet and Vistara. Both Indigo and Go Air also have their IT agreements with Navitaire, an Amadeus company. In addition, Amadeus has strategic partnerships with some of the largest travel sellers in India, such as MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, Yatra, and PayTM; and some of the major hotel groups and aggregators in India such as Oberoi, Taj, ITC Hotels and The Leela Palaces. From an airport IT perspective, Indira Gandhi International Airport and Rajiv Gandhi International Airport also use Amadeus’ leading airport technology.

