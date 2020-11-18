Two of the world’s finest join forces: Kulm Hotel St. Moritz and Mauro Colagreco

The legendary Kulm Hotel St. Moritz will welcome the three-star Michelin chef Mauro Colagreco this winter season when he takes over the hotel’s restaurant the K. Colagreco, is currently the best chef in the world (according to his peers in the annual Le Chef list), while his restaurant Mirazur in Menton holds the top position in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list at present.





The K by Mauro Colagreco will open on 15 December (11 days after the opening of the Kulm Hotel’s winter season on 4 December), bringing his innovative creations to St. Moritz. Many of his dishes combine his life’s influences – his Italian ancestry, childhood in Argentina and extensive training with top chefs in Paris (such as Bernard Loiseau and Alain Ducasse) – but they also absorb a little something of their surroundings, so diners can expect to sample some spectacular dishes that use local Alpine ingredients.



His food philosophy is all about freshness, simplicity, balance of colour and bringing out authentic flavours. One of his star ingredients is lemon, which makes anchovy fillets set on fried anchovy skeletons pop and sing, while a dish Colagreco simply calls “Green” combines garden peas, fennel and kiwi fruit in a tribute to fresh produce. “Luxus beta vulgaris” is a signature dish that combines the everyday (salt encrusted beetroot) with the ultimate luxury (Oscietre caviar cream).



Said General Manager of the Kulm Hotel St. Moritz Heinz E. Hunkeler, “We are very pleased to welcome back Mauro Colagreco, one of the most successful chefs in the world, to the hotel. In March 2017, we had the honour of Mauro doing a month-long pop-up to help us launch the Kulm Country Club, but this time around he will be with us for most of the winter season. We are very excited by his plans for the K – our guests are in for a treat when they sample the taste explosions on their plates”.



The K by Mauro Colagreco will be open for dinner only, from 19:00 to 21:30 hours, Tuesday to Saturday inclusive. Colagreco will be personally present at the Kulm Hotel on certain dates, otherwise his Chef de Cuisine Paloma Boitier will be in charge of the kitchen. Ms Boitier is a fellow Argentine who has been working at Mirazur for close to five years; as well as being an essential member of the kitchen team, she is also the restaurant’s in-house artist.



The Kulm has also put together an accommodation package that includes a sweet treat on arrival, a tasting menu dinner for two at The K by Mauro Colagreco (excluding wines) and overnight accommodation followed by a sumptuous breakfast buffet. Prices start from CHF 1490 (approx. £1200) for two people sharing a superior double room with panoramic views over frozen Lake St. Moritz and the Engadine Valley. Also included in the rate is unlimited access to the 2000 square metre Kulm Spa St. Moritz and free use of the hotel’s private ice rink.



