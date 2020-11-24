Oetker Collection announces its 10th Masterpiece Hotel – The Woodward, Geneva, Switzerland – opening Spring 2021

A historic transformation creates Geneva’s first all-suite hotel designed by Pierre-Yves Rochon, with restaurants by Michelin-Starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and vegetable-driven Le Jardinier by Alain Verzeroli, as well as a 1,200m2 Spa by Maison Guerlain

Oetker Collection today announces that Spring 2021 will see the addition of The Woodward, a new hotel in the heart of Geneva, to its exclusive portfolio of masterpiece hotels. Owned by Bastion Holdings, the hotel sits directly on the shores of Lake Geneva, offering panoramic views of Mont Blanc.





Originally built in 1901 by French architect François Durel in a post-Haussmann style, the hotel is located on Quai Wilson and is currently being completely transformed and carefully reimagined by world-renowned architect Pierre-Yves Rochon.



Beyond The Woodward’s historic façade, guests will find classic-meets-contemporary interiors, providing a stylish city sanctuary with spectacular lake and mountain views. Each of the 26 suites has been carefully curated to possess its own distinct character and individual design details, with signature flourishes including marble fireplaces and bookcases. 21 of the suites also have a full lake view. The jewels in the crown are the Presidential Suite, designed in elegant ivory tones and offering panoramic lake views from every room with a private dining room and loggia, and the Royal Suite, reached by private lift and designed to resemble a chic Parisian apartment.



World-class dining experiences will be driven by L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon and Le Jardinier, both recipients of Michelin stars at their New York outposts which are owned and operated by Bastion Group. After 7 years as Executive Chef of L’Atelier in Taipei (1*), Chef Olivier Jean will be at the helm of the kitchens at The Woodward. L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon will feature the legendary chef’s open kitchen concept, creating a theatrical dining experience for just 36 guests seated around the counter, as well as two dining rooms that can be privatised. Le Jardinier by Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli - a play on the French word for ‘gardener’ - will be the restaurant’s first foray into Europe following the success of its outposts in New York and Miami.



Rooted in classic French techniques, Chef Verzeroli – who has maintained seven stars for 11 consecutive years in the Michelin guide for Joël Robuchon's three restaurants in Tokyo – is renowned for creating innovative dishes where vegetables play a starring role, many of which are vegan, dairy- and gluten-free. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the concept of embracing nature will be reflected in the dining experience with the restaurant housed within two glass-walled verandas overlooking the lake. Upping the ante on Geneva’s culinary scene, both restaurants will have a focus on using local produce and suppliers, including the high artisanal quality, Geneva-based Stettler chocolate and Geneva pastry institution, Castrischer. With this in mind, desserts will all be signed by Salvatore Martone, Robuchon disciple and Corporate Pastry Chef of Bastion Group. The Woodward will also offer two bars and a tea room, as well as a private digestif and cigar lounge, which takes the building’s rich history as a former national bank into the modern-day, through the preservation and reimagination of a former banking vault.



In keeping with Oetker Collection's commitment to wellbeing, the hotel's 1,200m2 spa will include a Wellness Institute by Maison Guerlain and a 21-metre indoor swimming pool - the longest in Geneva. There will be a state-of-the-art gym, two saunas, two steam rooms, two Swedish baths and a Jacuzzi. Guests will be able to enjoy exclusive treatments by Guerlain across six wellness suites, including one for couples and a corner dedicated to men.



Timo Gruenert, CEO of Oetker Collection comments: “Our hotels are all unique masterpieces in their own right, and The Woodward fits in perfectly with its extraordinary location, refined interior design and exciting culinary offerings. We will deliver warm, luxury hospitality and I am convinced that our company’s values of family spirit, elegance and genuine kindness will bring this iconic building to life, and ensure guests will quickly feel at home in this new jewel on Lake Geneva.”



Christophe Aldunate, CEO of Bastion Management added: “We are delighted that The Woodward will be joining the iconic Oetker Collection, a brand that upholds the highest standards in hospitality and who we trust to breathe renewed passion, flair and life into this historic Geneva location.”



