Suvretta House named Best Hotel In Switzerland - Karl Wild's '100 Best Hotels in Switzerland' Guide

Suvretta House is honoured to have been awarded the Best Hotel In Switzerland for 2020, in Karl Wild’s ‘The 100 Best Hotels in Switzerland’ guide.

This prestigious accolade confirms the hotel’s position as one of the leading properties on the luxury Swiss hotel scene.





The recognition of the high standards and level of service that the hotel provides is a testament to the entirety of the hotel’s hard-working team.



Renowned journalist, author and leading hotel expert Karl Wild publishes the prestigious hotel guide each year, which is now in its 24th year. Karl and his experienced team of experts visit and review the top hotels in the country, presenting their findings and opinions in the guide. Receiving a Karl Wild hotel rating is a top symbol of quality within the country, and Suvretta House is delighted to be ranked as number one this year.



General Manager Esther & Peter Egli comment: “We are thrilled to have been awarded this prestigious accolade and we are very proud of our excellent team who always strive to deliver the best possible service to our guests, so it is a testament to them all that we have won this award.”



Suvretta House, the ‘Grand Dame’ of the Swiss Alps, will be reopening its doors from 10 July and this year for the first time guests will be able to enjoy the iconic hotel and the surrounding Engadine Valley well into the golden autumn months, as the hotel extends its summer season until 18 October.



