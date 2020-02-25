Double the joy at Baur au Lac: two stars and Sommelier Award 2020 in the Michelin Guide

The fine dining restaurant Pavillon at the Baur au Lac in Zurich has successfully defended its two Michelin stars at this year's Michelin Guide award in Lugano as well as winning a new award with Sommelier Marc Almert receiving the "Sommelier Award 2020".





This special prize was awarded for the second time by the Michelin Guide in Switzerland. According to the Michelin Guide, Switzerland has Europe’s = highest density of star restaurants in terms of population.



In 2019, Baur au Lac’s Marc Almert was awarded ‘Best Sommelier in the World 2019’ at a ceremony held by the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI). One of the world’s oldest five-star hotels, Baur au Lac has been long-renowned for its 175-year connection with wine, with one of the most diverse and high-quality cellars of any Swiss hotel and its own sister company, Baur au Lac Vins, a purveyor of fine wines from around the world.



