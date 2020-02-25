This special prize was awarded for the second time by the Michelin Guide in Switzerland. According to the Michelin Guide, Switzerland has Europe’s = highest density of star restaurants in terms of population.
In 2019, Baur au Lac’s Marc Almert was awarded ‘Best Sommelier in the World 2019’ at a ceremony held by the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale (ASI). One of the world’s oldest five-star hotels, Baur au Lac has been long-renowned for its 175-year connection with wine, with one of the most diverse and high-quality cellars of any Swiss hotel and its own sister company, Baur au Lac Vins, a purveyor of fine wines from around the world.
Further information about the Baur au Lac and Pavillon can be found here: https://www.bauraulac.ch/en/ or https://www.bauraulac.ch/en/pavillon
Double the joy at Baur au Lac: two stars and Sommelier Award 2020 in the Michelin Guide
