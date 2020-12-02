Registration opens for ‘MeetEngland Virtual’ 2021

MeetEngland has today announced the launch of ‘MeetEngland Virtual,’ a new virtual tradeshow for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), with registration now open.

Taking place on the 9 and 11 February 2021, MeetEngland Virtual is bringing together international buyers to connect online with destinations to discover the high-quality business events offer across England.





The virtual event follows MeetEngland’s recently launched international ‘Events Reimagined’ campaign.



Chair of VisitEngland Nick de Bois said: “Our priority remains to reassure event planners, delegates and suppliers that our planning towards future recovery continues. MeetEngland Virtual has been designed to inform buyers about England’s business events offering and to highlight the innovation of our sector as we adapt to new ways of working, while still ensuring a fantastic business events experience.”



VisitBritain Head of Business Events Kerrin MacPhie said: “Using tried and tested software MeetEngland Virtual will provide event professionals with the opportunity to connect and forge valuable business relationships with destinations across England.



“By supporting the sector now to reimagine its events in England we can drive future growth, keeping us top of the list and front of mind as a leading destination for business events.”



MeetEngland Virtual, split across two days to accommodate different time zones, starts with buyers from Europe, China and the UK on Tuesday 9 February followed by North American buyers on Thursday 11 February 2021.



Buyers will connect with 30 destinations from across England, taking part in one-to-one meetings. Delegates will also be able to explore the event platform with English destinations promoting their services on virtual exhibitor booths.



Throughout the event, delegates are encouraged to ‘reimagine the future of events in England’ as part of MeetEngland’s new Events Reimagined campaign, demonstrating how England is adapting to the ‘new normal’ in events and developing innovative ways to meet again.



The Reimagine Campaign is set to launch with MeetEngland’s presence at IBTM Virtual. Taking place from 8-10 December delegates will be able to connect with a member of the MeetEngland team to discover the many ways they can ‘reimagine the future of events in England’.



Buyers and trade visitors interested in finding out more about registering to attend MeetEngland Virtual, please visit: www.meetenglandvirtual.com



