IBTM World Virtual 2020 announces two new keynotes and first details of content programme

IBTM has announced Cecilia MoSze Tham and Mike Wittenstein as the latest two keynote speakers for IBTM World Virtual, which will take place online from 8-10 December 2020.

Cecilia, who has been described as an ‘innovation activist’ and serial entrepreneur, will present a session on the future of human connectivity called ‘When the future worlds meet: How technology will transform the way we gather in the next year and beyond’; a deep dive into the myriad fascinating ways that technology may change the way we meet and interact in the future.





Cecilia is currently a social technologist at Alpha Telefonica, using technology to help solve global challenges, and has founded several companies such as MOB (Makers of Barcelona), the largest co-working community in Barcelona; FabCafe, a digital fabrication lab meets coffee shop; and allwomen.tech, an AI training school for women by women to build the next generation of women and technology.



Founder and managing partner at Storyminers and former e-visionary at IBM, Mike Wittenstein is an expert in customer experience and will present a talk to help leaders gain support for their boldest ideas and strategies. Over three decades, Mike has successfully advised leaders and their teams during times of immense change, with a client roster that includes AT&T, Adobe, Apple, Delta Airlines and Holiday Inn.



Both speakers will present their sessions on IBTM World Virtual’s brand new feature - IBTM TV. Available to all registered attendees, IBTM TV will allow attendees to access IBTM’s market-leading knowledge programme with a flexible and user-friendly mix of live and on-demand content.



There will also be a new programme of exciting content tailored to those running experiential events in the Exceptional Experiences stream. In addition, Hosted Buyers will benefit from dedicated content tailored specifically for them with the IBTM Inspire Masterclass stream, a separate track which is all on demand – with sessions for associations, corporates and agencies.



Other speakers at IBTM World Virtual will include: the first keynote to be announced, Pancho Campo, who will speak about The future of events: Lessons learned from working with Barack Obama’; Sonja Piontek, who will present a session on ultracreativity: how to create marketing magic with impressive ROI through unforgettable experiences; Isabel Bardinet, CEO, European Society of Cardiology, who will deliver her thoughts on ‘going digital: lessons learnt and going forward; Mikael Ek, Managing Director EMEA, BCD M&E whose session will cover ‘state of the industry: unexpected trends for the future of meetings and events and Patrick Rush, Senior Regional Director, Head of Asia Pacific, American Express Meetings & Events who will run a session on 2021 Global Meetings & Events Trends.



David Thompson, Event Director, IBTM World, said: “We’re very excited about what we have created with IBTM World Virtual, which is a platform to deliver not only high-quality business meetings but also a programme of inspiring content that will provide attendees with tangible learnings to take back to their own businesses. We can’t wait to share the IBTM experience direct to screens this December.”



IBTM World Virtual takes place from 8 – 10 December 2020 and will incorporate three full days of one-to-one business meetings and a comprehensive programme of content.



For further information, visit www.ibtmworld.com



