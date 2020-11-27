IBTM partners with Sector Global for its first online platform

IBTM has announced details of its new online event platform, created in partnership with event technology company, Sector Global. The new platform will premiere with the launch of IBTM World Virtual 2020, which will take place online from 8-10 December 2020.





Sector Global is an international, integrated marketing and event management agency with extensive experience delivering marketing activities to connect businesses worldwide. Experts in creating integrated, unique and engaging digital event experiences, Sector Global was tasked with creating an interactive online platform to replicate the main features of the IBTM World live show when it was announced that this year’s event would take place online.



Features developed by Sector Global for the IBTM World Virtual event platform include pre-event matchmaking, HD video meetings during the event, enhanced exhibitor directories and an exhibitor zone.



There will also be fully integrated live conference streaming and on-demand conference sessions, allowing attendees to access over 50 live and on-demand educational sessions from over 65 leading industry experts at the click of a button. Attendees can engage with speakers and other attendees via a real time question and answer facility.



Paul Summers, CEO, Sector Global said: “Our fantastic team have worked tirelessly over the past eight months to enhance our Event Networking framework to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19 to the events industry. We are delighted that IBTM identified our concierge-led approach to high-quality matchmaking and our intuitive event technology framework as the perfect match for their upcoming December 2020 event.”



David Thompson, Event Director, IBTM World, said: “Sector Global has created a first-class online event platform which is intelligent and engaging, and captures the main features of the live event in a user-friendly way. They have done a fantastic job for us in an incredibly short space of time and we are delighted to be working with them.”



IBTM World Virtual takes place from 8 – 10 December 2020 and will incorporate three full days of one-to-one business meetings and a comprehensive programme of content. In addition, Hosted Buyers will benefit from dedicated content tailored specifically for them with the IBTM Inspire Masterclasses, a separate track which is all on demand – with sessions for associations, corporates and agencies. There will also be a new programme of exciting content tailored to those running experiential events in our Exceptional Experiences stream.



To view a demonstration of the IBTM World Virtual platform please see:

• IBTM World Virtual Platform Demo: www.ibtmworld.com/exhibit/demo-video-for-hosted-buyers-and-exhibitors

• IBTM World Virtual Drop in meeting Demo: www.ibtmworld.com/visit/visitor-walk-up-meeting-demo/



