ITB Asia 2020 Virtual concluded with a record-breaking participation of almost 35,000 travel professionals

The success of the first virtual show signals returning confidence amongst travel industry professionals

ITB Asia, ‘Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show,’ successfully concluded today rounding off the first virtual event in its 13-year history.

The highly-anticipated trade show was hosted virtually on the newly established online platform, ITB Community in Asia (ITB Community).





Over three days, the virtual event welcomed over 35,000 travel professionals from around the world who participated in the show’s vibrant agenda of conference and networking sessions, supported by world leaders and leading destinations. With the virtual platform providing the perfect space for networking, attendees also took part in online business appointments, fuelling confidence in the industry’s future.



Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), organiser of ITB Asia, shared: “We are proud to be the leading travel trade show in Asia, playing our part in creating a close-knit community who support one another through the good times and the more difficult ones. The past three days have been a testament to the resilience of our peers with industry leaders coming together, united by a common purpose of paving the way forward in the face of the new normal.”



New exhibitors signal confidence in the industry

This year, exhibitors were present at ITB Asia 2020 Virtual’s exhibition through digital exhibition booths. The virtual exhibition featured major players in the hotel, tourism and travel sectors, including Advantage Austria, Inspired by Iceland, Korea Tourism Organisation, Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation, Malta Tourism Authority, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development, Saudi Tourism Authority, Singapore Tourism Board, State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Visit Finland, Visit Rovaniemi and more. The show floor also featured Department of Information and Tourism, Taipei City Govt, Park Hotel Group, Promotion Bureau of the Principality of Monaco, Sapporo Convention Bureau, Shizouka Prefectural Govt and Switzerland Tourism joining ITB Asia’s exhibition grounds for the first time.



Conferences on reinventing travel and navigating through challenges

Themed “Reinventing Travel in the New Normal”, ITB Asia 2020 Virtual’s conference saw more than 160 top speakers from major global brands lead more than 100 conference sessions. This year’s conferences specially focused on helping travel industry professionals reinvent traditional business models to adapt to current times and prepare for the industry’s recovery.



At the conferences, a specially curated line-up of industry heavyweights shared innovative perspectives on ways to build a more resilient travel industry, as well as solutions to move the industry forward.



Keynote sessions and topics focused on major themes ranging from MICE, corporate travel, travel technology, tours and activities, destination marketing, air travel, and hotel revenue and distribution.



With the new virtual format of the show, recordings have been made available on-demand for all registered delegates to view and watch again.



Paving the way for a new show model for ITB Asia

Next year’s edition of ITB Asia will be a hybrid show featuring a live and an online model to facilitate continuous engagement with industry stakeholders. Scheduled to take place in Singapore from 27-29 October 2021, the live segment of the event hopes to bring back human connections through face-to face business meetings and networking sessions. Complemented by a proven virtual segment, key functions of the show such as online business matching, on-demand content (insights articles and videos) for all-year-round business, networking and learning will further strengthen ITB Asia’s offering as the leading travel trade show.



Interest is already being expressed for ITB Asia’s 2021 edition, with more than 40% of the exhibition being booked. Confirmed exhibitors will include Advantage Austria, Best Western International, Inspired by Iceland, Korea Tourism Organization, ITB Asia’s official hotel partner, Marina Bay Sands, Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of the Republic of Indonesia, the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and many more.



