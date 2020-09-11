‘Personal and collective transformation’ on PlanetIMEX, October edition

“I seek to redefine our relationship with the planet and with life itself. My goal is to inspire experiencing Nature as a framework, mindset and mentor for personal and collective transformation.” Daniel Fox, renowned explorer and photographer kicks off two days of learning sessions on PlanetIMEX next month.





PlanetIMEX, returning 12 – 16 October, is set to deliver ‘personal and collective transformation’ with a series of headliners from the business events community and beyond on 13 & 14 October as part of a full week of creative content. ‘Nurture, Awaken, Transform, Uplift, Restore and Elevate’



Learning sessions will explore diversity, sustainability, curiosity and creativity, among others, propelling personal and professional development to the fore. Beginning on Tuesday 13 October, headliner Daniel Fox will share his experience of the natural world and how to harness the power of nature to ‘Nurture, Awaken, Transform, Uplift, Restore and Elevate the human spirit’. His session, ‘The Power of Nature’ is sponsored by Marriott and is part of IMEX’s celebration of Nature, its Talking Point for 2020 and 2021. ￼



A global perspective on diversity is shared by Greg DeShields, Executive Director at PHLDiversity Multicultural Affairs Congress, a division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), as part of a topical panel session. His headliner session 'COVID 19 - Where are we?' reviews the disparity of medical care across cultures and shares industry best practices and new standards for safe business events.



A headliner panel session as part of She Means Business, a dedicated conference celebrating the role of women in business and events, also focuses on diversity. 'Diversity matters - Let's have a look at our boardrooms' is a robust and relevant examination of culture and women in the boardroom with insights into how an inclusion strategy can eliminate barriers to entry and improve representation in leadership.



Understanding the humans behind the data

Understanding what drives human behaviour is key to almost any discipline within the business events sector and David Allison, Valuegraphics Database Founder, will go beyond the data in his session. In ‘The most powerful secrets of human nature and your target audience’, David will ‘bring human nature back into the way you interpret data’, explaining why a move away from stereotypes towards individual values is key to engaging a target audience. “Human beings are hard wired to chase after the things they care about, it’s what being human means,’ he says. ￼



These learning sessions and more take place on the new-look PlanetIMEX 13 & 14 October as part of a full week of content also including Community Day (16 October) and Specialist Education Day featuring dedicated dialogue opportunities for association leaders, corporate executives and young event planners (15 October).



PlanetIMEX returns 12 – 16 October



