Noteworthy destinations and hotel groups to be joined by leading Hosted Buyers at IBTM World 2020

IBTM has today announced a raft of new exhibitors, including Meliá Hotels International, Titanic Hotels, Ibiza Convention Bureau and Canary Islands as well as strong Hosted Buyer representation for IBTM World 2020, due to take place in Barcelona from 1-3 December, demonstrating a renewed confidence in business events.





Some of the leading exhibitors due to attend include: Meet in Ireland, Munich Convention Bureau, Meliá Hotels International, Switzerland Tourism, Greek National Tourism Organisation, Wedgewood DMC Group, Hunt & Palmer PLC, Moove Team, Monaco Government Tourist & Convention Authority, Korea Tourism Organisation and CIE Eventos (Mexico).



A wide range of leading corporate and association Hosted Buyers are also attending, including planners from organisations including; Mars, Netflix, Nike, Whirlpool Corporation, Cisco Systems, BBVA France, Gazprom Neft, Dell America Latina Corp., British American Tobacco, The Delta Group, MegaFon, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, European Society of Clinical Investigation, International Association for Energy Economics and The International Ecotourism Society.



Mike Brill, owner and managing director of Medals LLC, a medical educational delivery, advisory and logistics support company, is attending IBTM World as a Hosted Buyer. Mike says: “What I am personally most excited about for IBTM World 2020 is to reignite the social interactions that I have been so missing since early March. Let’s face it, hands on clinical practicum and theoretical brainstorming, for example, can only be accomplished effectively in person.



“Medals LLC intends to use IBTM World as the primary source, to find out from our hotel, CVB, food and beverage, airline and DMC partners what their new policies and practices are, for the safety of all meeting attendees during the time of COVID-19.”



The Executive Director for the National Association of African American Studies and Affiliates says: “Every IBTM event we have attended has been a plus for us. We find contracts with hotels, or we meet countries that we have never thought of going to before. There is always the opportunity to break ground in a new country and find people who can help us get into that country. Every time we have visited IBTM World, it has been a win-win.”



The IBTM team has been working closely with event venue Fira de Barcelona, and Barcelona Convention Bureau (BCB) to implement thorough safety and hygiene measures at the event and will continue to work with them in the lead up to the event to ensure that attendees have a safe and enjoyable experience.



Safety measures at the event will include a clear one-way system to help attendees keep a safe distance; optimised stand designs to help maintain physical distancing, with overflow areas placed around the venue for use by exhibitors who require extra space for their meetings; increased spacing around all seating areas; hand sanitiser provided at key points throughout the venue; hygiene screens at all service counters, catering outlets and information points and increased frequency of cleaning throughout the venue.



David Thompson, Event Director, IBTM World says: “This year has been unusual for all of us, but our strong pipeline of Hosted Buyers and exhibitors has demonstrated a real appetite to attend IBTM World 2020 and return to a ‘new normal’. We have been in constant touch with planners from all over the world during lockdown who want to be able to get back to face to face meetings and plan their events for next year. We look forward to seeing you all in Barcelona.”



