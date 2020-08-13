ITB Asia Virtual kicks off with the launch of ITB Community

ITB Community to host this year’s ITB Asia Virtual and is a brand-new platform that supports travel professionals internationally to connect and be engaged

Messe Berlin (Singapore) today announced the launch of ITB Community, in Asia (ITB Community). ITB Community will offer a comprehensive user experience, virtual events (including the upcoming ITB Asia Virtual, which takes place from 21-23 October 2020) with business networking opportunities, and knowledge exchange with expansive interactive content for community members to leverage on.





Being the unique platform of its kind for the travel trade industry in Asia, ITB Community will also see through a year-long engagement programme for all travel and tourism stakeholders, free of charge for its inception year. ITB Community will leverage on ITB Asia’s global database of travel suppliers and buyers to virtually continue their conversations and to contribute best practices and content for the travel trade to navigate the recovery of tourism.



“As the leading travel and trade show in Asia, we remain committed to building a stronger community to support recovery and restore confidence in travel. We made the bold decision to ensure that the show still goes on and provide meaningful conversations that have always been associated with our physical events, while fully leveraging the benefits of a digital platform. We are proud to announce the launch of ITB Community for sellers to remain connected with buyers. They will also be able to expect high-level discussions from the robust conference programme we have become synonymous with. In addition, ITB Community will welcome all in the ecosystem and attendees can continue to look forward to establishing the same high-quality customer contacts and conducting business with each other,” shared Ms Katrina Leung, Managing Director, Messe Berlin (Singapore), organiser of ITB Community.



ITB Community to virtually host and recreate the ITB Asia experience

As part of moving the stage virtual, ITB Asia Virtual will be hosted on ITB Community. This platform will create an avenue for engagement between buyers, suppliers, and industry players. Attendees can look forward to networking possibilities and hearing from a line-up of expert speakers from across the travel industry.



ITB Community also makes available content and resources for a seamless transition to an online stage. For the coming ITB Asia virtual event in October, the platform will include features such as:

• Community Activity Feed – An interactive social networking page to share latest insights, articles and participate in group discussions.

• Business Matching – Live platform to exchange business contacts and schedule virtual appointments. Delegates can benefit from business appointment via social video and messaging functions.

• Conference – A robust line-up of key industry speakers with thought-providing insights or showcases of innovative technology and solutions.

• Supplier Directory – A comprehensive view of all suppliers, such as company profiles, product resources and downloadable articles.

• Knowledge Library – Resource library of trade articles, white papers on travel destinations, research reports and content by industry bellwethers and trade partners.

• On-demand Videos – Access to exclusive videos from virtual events or industry contributors.



ITB Community unveils Travel Meet Asia series of events

In addition to this year’s virtual shows happening on the ITB Community platform, for the first time, attendees can anticipate a year-long engagement through a line-up of exclusive virtual events under the Travel Meet Asia series. Each event will be dedicated to specific topics and markets relevant to the travel industry.



Similar to the Business Matching functions of ITB Asia Virtual, the Travel Meet Asia events will also allow businesses and buyers to connect virtually through the platform’s integrated business matching and communication tools, such as a messaging board and video call functions.



ITB Community will host a year-long set of virtual events with the following schedule



ITB Asia and ITB India

21-23 Oct 2020 ITB Asia Virtual Event

7-9 April 2021 - ITB India Live & Virtual Event (Hybrid)



Travel Meet Asia Series

Dec 2020 - Travel Meet Asia South Asia

Feb 2021 - Travel Meet Asia South East Asia

Jun 2021 - Travel Meet Asia MICE & Corporate

Aug 2021 - Travel Meet Asia North Asia



The ITB Community platform will be made available and free for access from 12 Aug 2020 and will serve as a value-add to all confirmed exhibitors of ITB Asia 2021[1]. Exhibitors, buyers and visitors who are interested in registering or sponsoring can reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.



ITB Community is now live and open for subscribers on itb-community.com. Details of the virtual platform can be found in a brochure available for download on https://bit.ly/ITBA2020ITBCommunity.



For more information on ITB Asia Virtual 2020, visit www.itb-asia.com



