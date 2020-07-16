Messe Berlin (Singapore) takes ITB Asia 2020 virtual

ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia have announced that this year’s event will go virtual with the live event postponed to 2021

Messe Berlin (Singapore) announced today that ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia will go virtual from 21 – 23 October 2020. Originally scheduled on the same dates, the annual travel trade show will instead be held on a virtual platform, due to the uncertainty over continued global travel restrictions and safe distancing measures.





The virtual event will be hosted on a newly developed platform, also known as the ITB Community. ITB Community is set to launch on 12 August 2020. In addition to hosting this year’s edition of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and the inaugural Travel Tech Asia, ITB Community will also facilitate a year-long virtual engagement programme for key stakeholders which will allow them to continue forging new partnerships and strengthen existing business relationships with important players in the region.



Ms Katrina Leung, Managing Director, Messe Berlin (Singapore) said, “We undertake a huge responsibility as Asia’s leading travel trade show to adapt and serve the travel trade community in recovery. Taking into consideration the need for businesses to connect, it is imperative for us to unite the community to enable business meetings to take place for a seamless knowledge exchange. ITB Community will be the latest permanent addition to a wide variety of offerings we have for our customers to tap into for their business success.”



The three-day virtual event for ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia will incorporate key features such as business matching between buyers and sellers, top notch conference sessions, virtual exhibition and more, creating a marketplace for the travel industry.



ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia, Travel Tech Asia 2020 – A Virtual Experience

The 2020 virtual edition for ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia will be complimentary and serves as a value-add to all confirmed exhibitors of ITB Asia 2021. With over 5,000 pre-qualified international MICE, corporate and leisure buyers invited with a full- access pass to the exclusive virtual event, the three-day event will be available 24/7 to attendees to access business matching, conference sessions and the exhibitor directory.



Mr Andrew Phua, Executive Director, Exhibitions and Conferences, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “ITB Asia is Asia’s leading marketplace of ideas, concepts and products for the international travel industry. We are heartened that it is pivoting to a new event model this year, demonstrating the travel trade’s ability to innovate and continue forging important partnerships in this challenging time. Virtual and hybrid event formats are likely to continue to complement future physical events, and we are confident that Singapore will continue to lead the way forward in this area.” More information on the ITB Asia virtual event and ITB Community will be released shortly. Exhibitors, buyers and visitors who are interested in registering or sponsoring can reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.



ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia 2021 – Live Exhibition

The ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia live event will be rescheduled to next year, 27 – 29 October 2021, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore. Till date, over 165 exhibitors have already confirmed their participation in ITB Asia 2021.



