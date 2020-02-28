Travel Technology Europe to relocate to ExCeL London

Northstar Travel Group is relocating Travel Technology Europe to ExCeL London from 2021 as part of the organiser’s strategy to support the show’s growth, improve connectivity, traffic and visibility for the event and provide an enhanced experience for visitors and exhibitors.





The organiser was attracted by the accessibility and flexibility of space at the venue, as well as the thriving out-of-hours social scene the area offers its clients and attendees.



“The move to ExCeL London will allow us to be more creative with our visitor and exhibitor propositions. Larger, more flexible space and sponsorship options will let our exhibitors realise their commercial visions and ambitions. It also means we can redraw the floorplan to improve traffic flow, visitor navigation and introduce crossover features with Business Travel Show including the Business Travel Technology Zone and a large keynote theatre with a significantly increased capacity,” said Northstar Travel Group UK Managing Director David Chapple.



In addition to 100,000 sq. m. of pillar-free exhibition space, ExCeL London offers access to 40 purpose-built meeting rooms, the 600-person Platinum Suite and the ICC - London’s largest conference centre.



“We will also be able to deliver more visitor features, immersive activations and a truly exciting experiential event that reflects the growth and diversity across the travel technology industry,” Chapple added.



“There are 24 food and drinks options in ExCeL London, including onsite restaurants, 500 venues within 15 minutes and thousands more in central London. Vibrant Shoreditch is less than half an hour away and the Greenwich Peninsula and Canary Wharf both a mere stone’s throw. Attendees can choose from 2,700 hotel rooms all within a five-minute walk, and the venue’s connectivity – specifically its proximity to City Airport, which is mere minutes away with regular flights to over 300 destinations – supports Northstar’s ambition to bring more European hosted buyers to future editions.



“Having everyone and everything in one place means there will be more time for all of our attendees to network, hold meaningful conversations, do business, and enjoy improved ROI.”



Ian Senior, Senior Account Manager, ExCeL London said: “We are delighted that Travel Technology Europe and Business Travel Show are moving to ExCeL London in 2021. We have a track record of working with organisers to help events grow substantially, and we now look forward to working in close partnership with Northstar Travel Group to do that with these shows. We have the volume and flexibility of space, and the first-class facilities and connections needed to fulfil the show’s ambitious plans, while provide a first-class experience for exhibitors and visitors.”



The next edition of Travel Technology Europe will take place on 24-25 February 2021.



