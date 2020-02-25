Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) returns to ExCeL next week

With only one week to go, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) 2020 is set to deliver an all-encompassing event, uncovering the latest trends, showcasing the latest product innovations and hosting the industry’s top speakers.

With over 600 exhibitors across four shows, it is your one stop shop to sip, savor, test and sample a range of products and services that will help boost your business and give it that much sought-after edge.





From the market leaders in commercial kitchens, Rational and Hobart UK, to the unique artisan range of tableware from Denby Pottery, your kitchen queries are covered. Technology questions can be directed to Tevalis, whilst leading drinks companies Carlsberg and Britvic will be showcasing their products, along with Essential Cuisine who have a broad range on offer covering gluten free, halal and vegan products for the trade.



Between The Professional Kitchen Show, The Foodservice Show, Hospitality Tech Show and Interiors and Tabletop Show, there isn’t a crumb of the industry that has not been covered, as the most exciting and dynamic event to date comes to ExCeL.



Guests are encouraged to attend the broad ranging schedule of presentations, talks, panel discussions and cooking demonstrations from the UK’s top chefs and industry pioneers covering everything from sustainability, food and drink trends, health and wellbeing to technology, branding and design. The topics will all be brought to life in thought provoking debates from some of the industries leading restaurateurs, hoteliers, caterers, designers and leading figures in their sector.



New for HRC 2020

Picking up on the huge wave of interest in sustainability, Sustainable Hospitality 2020: Food Made Good with the Sustainable Restaurant Association (SRA) will take place on Wednesday 4th March introduced by Raymond Blanc, Chef Patron at Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons. The SRA and WRAP UK will host educational sessions including how to increase local sourcing, improved plant based menu offerings, how to tackle food waste, improve your recycling and how to reduce unnecessary plastics, plus give you ten key tips on implementing your strategy.



FEA Trend Trails

FEA Trend Trails in partnership with Foodservice Equipment Association (previously CESA) will take visitors on a guided tour through The Professional Kitchen Show, highlighting innovative solutions to today’s most pressing issues. These educational trails will cover 15 topics from Sustainability and Waste Management to Overhead & Cost Reduction, Rising Food Costs to Food Quality.



The Great British Drinks Movement

New for 2020, this area is one not to be missed. Hosted by TV personality, wine expert and author Jane Parkinson. She will be joined by drinks experts Club Soda’s very own Laura Willoughby MBE, Chris Bolton of The Whisky Exchange and Olivia Ferdi & Daniel Khoury from Drink-Trip who will be discussing the latest drinks innovations to hit the UK. The bookable sessions at the show will offer educational tastings and experiences. Explore the latest in flavour trends across all drinks categories; cider, beer, wine, spirits the ever expanding low and no drinks category perfect for the sober curious and the sharply rising trend of CBD in drinks which is the area where it is seeing it’s sharpest growth.



HRC features returning for 2020

The Vision Stage

Aptly named, the Vision Stage will uncover the latest trends and tackle the pressing issues affecting the food, drink and hospitality industries. Top industry experts and influencers will be leading the conversations with gripping discussions and interviews. Broad ranging sessions will take in everything from discussing the power of Michelin to the secrets of Zero waste or a masterclass in branding and marketing.



TechX

With TED-style talks all the rage, visit to take in the new digital products and trailblazing technologies available to improve your hospitality business. From AI and automation, to biometrics and virtual concierges, this is the place to reignite your passion for all things tech. Master the skills for Instagram stories or see how personalisation can help your business.



The Staff Canteen Live

You want the culinary greats live on stage in front of you? The Staff Canteen Live delivers exactly that, so make the most of these talented individuals by adding this to your show agenda. Chefs set to cook up a storm include, Tom Kerridge of The Hand and Flowers, Angela Hartnett of Murano, Michel Roux Jr of Le Gavroche, Simon Hulstone of The Elephant, Tim Allen of The Flitch of Bacon and Jason Atherton of The Social Company.



International Salon Culinaire

The return of the most prestigious chef competition programme; International Salon Culinaire will see almost 1000 chefs compete in over 100 competitions across three days all showcasing the very best skills and talent from the industry. The competition comprises of four categories, Live Theatre, Skills Theatre, Salon Display and Sugarcraft.



The Covered Market

A highlight and must visit for chefs, buyers and restaurateurs alike. Meet with independent raw ingredient suppliers face to face, gain a better understanding of their produce as well as how they produce. This area brings together 6 categories: bakery, butchery, dairy, fresh fish, fresh produce and herbs and spices.



Ronda Annesley, Event Manager commented “With just a week to go until we open the doors to HRC 2020, we are excited to welcome over 600 innovative suppliers from across the hospitality and foodservice sector together with our biggest line-up of industry experts, chefs and influencers who will be leading the conversation on our stages. If you are yet to register, book your place today and join us next week for three days of sourcing, networking and insightful content.”



