AIME bucks industry challenges and delivers successful event

Over 10,000 business meetings held across the three-day event

Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME), held last week in Melbourne (February 17–19), has successfully delivered an invigorating industry event, with over 2,500 visitors and 300 exhibitors descending on the showroom floor.





With over 10,000 meetings taking place over two days, quality buyers and exhibitors connected to conduct business for the years ahead. Furthermore, overall registrations saw a 20 per cent uplift despite current reduced levels of international travel due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.



“The beginning of 2020 has seen our industry faced with many challenges, both locally and abroad, however the community spirit however community spirit imbued AIME 2020 and has never been stronger.”



“The feedback from both buyers and exhibitors so far has been incredibly positive and we’re proud to have delivered what we set out to do. Looking forward to 2021, we will continue to improve and elevate the AIME experience yet again,” said Matt Pearce, CEO, Talk2 Media & Events.



Kicking off the three-day event, the Knowledge Exchange connected delegates from all over the world for a day of education and community building and were welcomed by the Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, The Honourable Martin Pakula.



Speakers across the day included Holly Ransom, CEO of Emergent, unpacking leadership skills for survival in a hyperconnected world, and Christopher Kai, CEO of The Mathem Group, exploring the power of human connections in business events. This was followed by two days of business on the show floor, focusing on commercial outcomes.



Commenting on the show, CEO of Business Events Perth, Gareth Martin said, “AIME is one of our key events of the year and it’s great to meet with national and international buyers to showcase Perth. We’ve been the Perth Convention Bureau for the last 48 years and have recently changed our name to Business Events Perth. AIME provided the perfect platform to explain how this renaming is part of the bigger story of change for Perth over the past five years and how Western Australia is, more than ever, a leading business event destination.”



With plenty of discussion already surrounding AIME 2021, buyers and exhibitors have already booked in for the event 12 months in advance. AIME will run next year in Melbourne 22–24 February 2021.



