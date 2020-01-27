CodeGen brings Artificial Intelligence to ITB Berlin

Leading global travel technology provider, CodeGen, will be showcasing its popular suite of artificial intelligence powered tools at ITB Berlin (4 – 8 March).

As specialists in digital transformation, CodeGen’s range of next generation end-to-end software solutions and reservation systems help travel companies to boost revenue and develop a competitive edge in the B2B and B2C market.





CodeGen’s team of experts will be at ITB Berlin (hall 5.1, stand 128) to demonstrate the following tools:

• TravelBox – the automated packaging solution leverages artificial intelligence to maximise yield and bookability while automating workflows to improve operational efficiency

• Review Spotter – a dynamic review platform for collecting reviews and analysing the customer feedback provided for vital business intelligence

• Personalisation Engine – ensures online users are presented with relevant content based on their unique interests

• LIA – a chatbot that responds with a human touch and offers online users answers to frequently asked questions allowing customers service agents to focus on other tasks while introducing upsell/cross sell opportunities



Mark Melzack, senior sales manager, CodeGen, comments: “CodeGen’s continued focus and investment in R&D makes us a leader in travel technology innovation. In developing our artificial intelligence led tools, we are able to deliver an enhanced customer experience by handling both language and interaction more efficiently. Our solutions make for the best business partner, increasing conversation rates, boosting revenues and repeat business, driving loyalty and satisfaction. No matter what size your business is, our solutions are scalable and easily integrated into existing operations.”



CodeGen is exhibiting at ITB Berlin, 4 - 8 March 2020 at Berlin ExpoCenter City, hall 5.1, stand 128.



