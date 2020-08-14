Statement from Eurotunnel Le Shuttle on change to quarantine requirements for UK travellers returning from France

In light of the change to quarantine requirements for UK travellers returning from France, Eurotunnel Le Shuttle would like to advise customers currently in France, and hoping to return early, that they must amend their tickets online at www.eurotunnel.com, before travelling to the French terminal.





The service is already very busy this weekend and there is no additional capacity. To avoid long queues and severe disruption we strongly advise against turning up at the terminal outside the allocated time. Customers will be unable to board alternative shuttles without a valid booking.



We will continue to run our services as scheduled, as we did throughout the height of the pandemic; not only for freight but to transport those whose travel is essential and those customers who might be travelling to other European destinations.



Travellers choose Eurotunnel Le Shuttle for travel because of its contactless travel experience, keeping families safe on their journey.



