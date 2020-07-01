Eurostar launches flexible fares and restarts routes

Travel to the Netherlands and Disneyland resumes

Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service linking the UK and mainland Europe, is offering travellers more flexibility on their bookings, with all fares now available to exchange with no fee, up to 14 days before departure.





The new flexible fares will start at just £39 each way and apply to all bookings made from 1st July until 31st December.2 They are valid for any dates of travel available at the time of purchase.



The increased flexibility comes in addition to options for those with existing bookings who may want to change their travel plans.



Returning to the Netherlands and Disneyland

Eurostar will reinstate its popular service direct from London to Rotterdam and Amsterdam from Thursday 9th July.



The route will restart with one train a day departing London St Pancras at 11:04 and arriving in Amsterdam Central at 16:11. Fares are available from just £40 one way.



As well as providing a fast and seamless direct connection to two of Europe’s most exciting cities, there are a range of alternative destinations within easy reach with a simple onward journey:

• Amsterdam to Utrecht in just over 20 minutes: an interesting alternative to Amsterdam, with historic canals and an imposing gothic tower looking over the city

• Rotterdam to The Hague in under 30 minutes: experience the beaches on the outskirts of the city, with its pier jutting out to the North Sea and 50 meter-high Ferris wheel. Or take in some of the Vermeer works on display at the Mauritshuis art gallery.

• Amsterdam to Haarlem in just 10 minutes: and enjoy lunch on the terraces of its central historic square, climb a traditional Dutch windmill or experience the art collection at the Frans Hals Museum.

• Rotterdam to Delft in under 15 minutes: to wander alongside canals, churches, historic mansions and courtyards The return journey continues to be a connecting service through Brussels, where passport controls and security screening are carried out.



Families planning trips to Disneyland Paris over the summer will soon be able to take advantage of Eurostar’s direct service from London to Marne-la-Vallée, on the doorstep of the Disneyland Park, in just over two and half hours. The most effortless way to travel to Disneyland will restart from 2nd August with fares from just £39.



Plan a European festive getaway

For travellers planning further ahead, tickets will go on sale from 2nd July for travel over the Christmas period. From just £39 each way, bookings are now available up to 31st January, providing the perfect excuse to plan a winter break. Whether it’s to take advantage of a direct, city-centre to city-centre journey to Paris, Lille, Brussels, Rotterdam or Amsterdam, or to visit alternative destinations with a simple connecting journey:

• Strasbourg with its picturesque streets and historic architecture under 2 hours from Paris.

• Bruges to wander beside canals and through market squares in around 1 hour from Brussels.

• Cologne with renowned art galleries and unique shops in just 2 hours from Brussels.



Additional hygiene measures

Eurostar has introduced new hygiene measures on board and in stations, to provide customers with a comfortable and safe experience. A new seat map ensures travellers are seated at a safe distance apart respecting social distancing guidelines. Trains are deep cleaned before every journey, and cleaning teams are on board to regularly disinfect high contact areas. All travellers must wear a mask on board and in stations, in line with government regulations.



