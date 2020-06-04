Eurostar offering free trips for local heroes

Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service linking the UK and mainland Europe, is inviting people to nominate their hero for a chance to win a Standard Premier trip for two people to a Eurostar destination of their choice.





Whether a health worker on the front line, a volunteer in the community or a local shopkeeper, Eurostar is providing people with a chance to thank those that have provided support or valuable services during the coronavirus.



Nominations can be made by leaving a comment on the ‘Nominate a hero’ posts on Eurostar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.



Each week, a winner will be selected at random, and given two return tickets in Standard Premier to a Eurostar destination of their choice to be used up to May 2021. The trip provides the perfect opportunity to visit Europe’s cities, whether indulging in Parisian food, sampling Belgian beers, or roaming the cobbled streets along Amsterdam’s canals.



The competition closes on 18th June, with one winner per week selected at random until then.



The first winner, selected on 27th May, was Thomas, a junior doctor who was nominated by his sister, and said: “Thank you to Eurostar for awarding me this prize, and to my sister, Rose, for nominating me! These past few months have been exhausting for so many people within healthcare and those supporting us to live our lives differently. I am really looking forward to taking a relaxing break on Eurostar as soon as we get back to some form of normality. Thank you.”



Richard Sherwood, Director of Customer Engagement, Eurostar, said: “Throughout the coronavirus outbreak, we have been inspired by the stories we’ve seen amongst our communities. We hope that by providing the chance to win a Eurostar trip, we can help people thank the heroes that have made a difference to them over this challenging time.”



The competition is available on Eurostar’s social media channels:

https://www.facebook.com/eurostar/

https://www.instagram.com/eurostar



