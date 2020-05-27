Eurostar volunteers sharing language skills with schools

Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service linking the UK and mainland Europe, has developed a scheme to provide support for language students during school closures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.





French speaking colleagues from across Eurostar’s business are involved in the initiative, stepping away from their day jobs in areas as varied as train driving, customer service, marketing, operations and finance. The scheme provides support for the community, taking advantage of the wide range of language skills within Eurostar to offer a unique resource for language students.



Volunteers are hosting a range of online sessions for pupils between year groups 8 and 13, aimed at increasing their confidence in French conversation, and maintaining their skills while they study from home away from their regular French teachers.



Eurostar is working with three schools initially, local to its depot in Walthamstow, and St Pancras International in London.



David Dogué, French Teacher, Sir George Monoux Sixth Form College, said: “This project with Eurostar has enabled my A-level students to develop their language skills in a rewarding way by joining conversations with native French speakers. The opportunity to speak with someone from outside the school helps boost to their confidence whilst they are dealing with the challenges of having to study from home.”



Mary Walsh, Director of Communications, Eurostar, said: “This initiative brings together the language skills of our teams, with students who may not have access to French speakers at home. It’s a great opportunity for our colleagues to support the local community and help build the confidence of French students.”



