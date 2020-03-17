This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies.
Maritim Hotels is Germany’s largest hotel group with 33 first-class and deluxe hotels around the country, plus properties in Mauritius, Mallorca, Tenerife, Malta, Turkey, Egypt and China.
With hotels in the most convenient locations and specifically designed for the MICE market, when it comes to event facilities, no other private company in Germany can match Maritim’s collection of congress halls and meeting rooms.
 Maritim Hotels offer more than 40 years of experience in managing small, medium and large pan-European and global conferences.
The opening of the Maritim Hotel Amsterdam is planned for 2020. It will become the largest conference hotel in the Netherlands.
To find out more visit the Maritim Hotels directory page, or the Maritim Hotels website direct

Maritim offers more in Mauritius – new-look resort set to launch in December

Maritim Resort & Spa Mauritius
Maritim Resort & Spa Mauritius is set to relaunch at the start of December 2020 with 60 additional rooms, new restaurants, bars and pools.
The 5-star property, currently closed for refurbishment, is scheduled to open on 8 December 2020 with a new look and a new offering.

This includes an extra hotel block of 60 rooms with a 50m long infinity pool, 7 new restaurants including live cooking stations, 5 bars, and a new kids club with its own pool.

One of the hotel’s new restaurants located inside the national monument of the 'Ruins of Balaclava', has already opened. Anno 1743 is a 250 cover brasserie style restaurant housed in a former flour mill.

Largest collection of rum on the island
Nestled inside Anno 1743 is the Distillery bar – this former 19th century distillery offers the largest collection of its kind on the island. Guests can also enjoy breath-taking views of the island from the Nest, its new lounge-style rooftop bar offering a selection of whiskies, cocktails and snacks.

The 5-star “Maritim Resort & Spa Mauritius” – which is also set to celebrate its 30th birthday in December - is located on Turtle Bay along the northwest coast of Mauritius. The estate spans 25 hectares and includes an equestrian centre, a giant tortoises park, renowned fine dining restaurant Château Mon Désir, spa, 9-hole golf course, tropical garden and waterfalls (awarded ‘Most Beautiful Garden of Mauritius’) and the Ruins of Balaclava.

Mark Spivey, Director of International Sales at Maritim Hotels, explains: “This isn’t simply a revamp, it’s a completely new product. Our well-loved resort is having a complete face lift along with the addition of new rooms and new facilities to ensure it continues to offer a premium experience for guests. We look forward to showcasing this exciting new offering as well as celebrating the 30 year heritage of the property later on this year.”

Maritim Resort & Spa Mauritius is set to open in December 2020. The hotel’s sister property - Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel Mauritius – remains open. This 4-star, 181 room hotel is located on the east coast of Mauritius.

