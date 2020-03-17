Maritim offers more in Mauritius – new-look resort set to launch in December

Maritim Resort & Spa Mauritius is set to relaunch at the start of December 2020 with 60 additional rooms, new restaurants, bars and pools.

The 5-star property, currently closed for refurbishment, is scheduled to open on 8 December 2020 with a new look and a new offering.





This includes an extra hotel block of 60 rooms with a 50m long infinity pool, 7 new restaurants including live cooking stations, 5 bars, and a new kids club with its own pool.



One of the hotel’s new restaurants located inside the national monument of the 'Ruins of Balaclava', has already opened. Anno 1743 is a 250 cover brasserie style restaurant housed in a former flour mill.



Largest collection of rum on the island

Nestled inside Anno 1743 is the Distillery bar – this former 19th century distillery offers the largest collection of its kind on the island. Guests can also enjoy breath-taking views of the island from the Nest, its new lounge-style rooftop bar offering a selection of whiskies, cocktails and snacks.



The 5-star “Maritim Resort & Spa Mauritius” – which is also set to celebrate its 30th birthday in December - is located on Turtle Bay along the northwest coast of Mauritius. The estate spans 25 hectares and includes an equestrian centre, a giant tortoises park, renowned fine dining restaurant Château Mon Désir, spa, 9-hole golf course, tropical garden and waterfalls (awarded ‘Most Beautiful Garden of Mauritius’) and the Ruins of Balaclava.



Mark Spivey, Director of International Sales at Maritim Hotels, explains: “This isn’t simply a revamp, it’s a completely new product. Our well-loved resort is having a complete face lift along with the addition of new rooms and new facilities to ensure it continues to offer a premium experience for guests. We look forward to showcasing this exciting new offering as well as celebrating the 30 year heritage of the property later on this year.”



Maritim Resort & Spa Mauritius is set to open in December 2020. The hotel’s sister property - Maritim Crystals Beach Hotel Mauritius – remains open. This 4-star, 181 room hotel is located on the east coast of Mauritius.



