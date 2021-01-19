Wyboston Lakes Resort appoints new chair

Wyboston Lakes Resort has appointed Chelsey Hutchinson as chair of the 380-acre conference, training and leisure resort in Bedfordshire.

Hutchinson, 34, has spent a decade working across every area of the Resort, including four years as a board director.





She will now take over at the helm of the ever-growing business, which includes two state-of-the-art residential event and training centres, a four-star hotel, brasserie, bar and award-winning spa, 18-hole golf course and water sports centre ideal for teambuilding activities. The site also has land for future enterprise.



Succeeding her father in the role, Hutchinson, who has a law degree from the University of Manchester and a master’s in hospitality management, is set to make her mark in the hospitality industry.



Future enterprise, technology, sustainability, diversity and equality, and staying true to the company’s family culture will be key priorities for Hutchinson.



She said: “We’ve made significant investments in developing and refurbishing our venues and products over the past few years and we have a talented team, so it is my ambition that we become an even bigger player in the hospitality world.



“Despite all the uncertainty that has come with the global pandemic, I am optimistic and excited for the future and where we can go. I’m very proud of the business and where we are today. We have great people, great products and a great culture.”



Wyboston Lakes Resort recently launched a comprehensive Hybrid Events solution and is also recognised as a Covid-secure venue following accreditations from the AA, the Meetings Industry Association and Quality in Tourism. The Resort also holds three gold awards for sustainability.



