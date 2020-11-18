Ruby Hotels strengthens development team

Isabell Fuß Appointed New Group Vice President of Development & Julian Mörs Appointed Group Development Director

The Ruby Group of ‘Lean Luxury’ hotels and workspaces is strengthening its Development Team as Isabell Fuß is promoted to Group Vice President of Development with effect from 1st November.

Fuß has been with the Group as a member of the management team since it was founded in 2013. At the same time, Julian Mörs, who has been on Ruby Group’s Development Team since 2016, takes up the role of Group Director Development. The Ruby Development Team now has eight members, each responsible for target markets in Europe and North America.





A particular strength of the Ruby Development Team is the efficient conversion of office and retail space into hotels and workspaces. More than 100 possible modular room geometries help to achieve high space and investment efficiency, even under challenging architectural conditions.



By continuously strengthening the management structures, Ruby is preparing for further international expansion. In addition to the eight existing hotels and three workspaces, Ruby currently has 17 further hotels and three workspaces in the building preparation phase or under construction, and currently employs 285 staff in Germany, Austria and the U.K. with plans to have 685 employees working for the Ruby Group across Europe by 2023 with a capacity of 3,576 rooms.



In addition to Michael Struck and Isabell Fuß, the Group’s Executive Board includes Boris Simm/VP Operations, Daniella Boeken/VP Commercial, Martin Zilkens/VP Finance and Richard Hartl/VP Technical Services as well as Uta Scheurer/VP Human Resources and Tobias Köhler/Director Systems.



