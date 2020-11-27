New Key appointments to manage culinary arts at The Langham, Hong Kong

Michael J. Donlevy, Culinary Director Ng Tzer Tzun, Executive Sous Chef

The Langham, Hong Kong appoints Michael J Donlevy as Culinary Director and Ng Tzer Tzun in his right-hand position as Executive Sous Chef. Together, they will lead the hotel’s culinary brigade in overseeing dining operations at the 498-room luxury hotel with six restaurants and bars, private dining for guests in residence, The Langham Club Lounge, as well as catering for various creative events.





With a distinguished career spanning over three decades in the culinary arts, the Australian native of Irish descent began his apprenticeship and emerging career posts in the Regent, Marriott and Hilton Hotels in Sydney, Michael then moved to London where he worked at the Marco Pierre White Group between 1998 to 2002 holding positions such as Chef Entremetier at the three-starred 80-seater Oak Room, and as Executive Sous Chef at one-Michelin starred Mirabelle. Not a stranger to Asia, Michael, has also tenured as Chef de Cuisine at the Mandarin Grill of the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong, and was Executive Sous Chef in at the Grand Hyatt Seoul and Guangzhou.



Returning to Hong Kong in 2008 for eight years, he was Executive chef of the pre-opening team of the Hyatt Regency in Hong Kong, and after at the InterContinental Grand Stanford. Prior to joining The Langham, Michael has worked in Kuala Lumpur where he embraced the flavours and spices of the region and also most recently at one-Michelin starred Restaurant Schote in Essen, Germany.



Reflecting on his passion for travel and new experiences Michael states, “I am delighted with the opportunity to return to Hong Kong. The vibrancy of this city with its rich tapestry of cultures and culinary influences from around the world never ceases to amaze me. In my capacity as Culinary Director of The Langham, Hong Kong, I look forward to leading my team to refine their distinguished menus and to render a sustainable approach to crafting our menus and in our kitchen operations”.



Malaysian-born Chef Ng specialises in both South East Asian and Western, having tenured in kitchens in Singapore for over seven years before working at Shangri-La properties in Shanghai and the Philippines. Most recently, he was Executive Chef at the 200-room Sukhothai Shanghai which houses one Michelin starred La Scala. Accustomed to the fast-paced kitchen environment, he is passionate about imparting his skills to junior team members training them in not only perfecting dishes but on management and budget aspects as well.



Marcel Holman, Managing Director of the hotel and Regional Vice President, Operations for Langham Hotels and Resorts in Greater China welcomes Michael, saying, “I am glad welcome Michael and Chef Ng to our team, especially as we head into the busy final quarter of the year with the festive season ahead of us. I am confident that Michael will inspire us all with his ability to reinvent traditional dishes and elevate international cuisines and that he will be supported in these goals by Chef Ng and the rest of the brigade.”



At The Langham, Hong Kong, this dynamic duo will manage the hotel’s dining and bar concepts such as, Palm Court, which serves one of the most coveted afternoon tea experiences, The Food Gallery, Main St. Deli, Bostonian Seafood and Grill, three-Michelin starred T’ang Court and Artesian the satellite outpost of the award-winning bar concept from The Langham, London. They will also oversee catering for both off and on site events such as weddings, celebratory occasions and meetings at the Grand Ballroom and multi-purpose rooms.



