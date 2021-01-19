Make Venues builds Leadership Team

Make Venues has announced the appointment of Paul Martins to its senior management team. Paul will join the company as New Business Development Manager for its Broadway House and Engineers’ House Venues, underlining the company’s commitment to investment in staff and infrastructure in 2021.





Paul joins the business from Cavendish Venues, but will also be recognisable from his terms with The Westminster Venue Collection and the London City Collection, where he served on the boards of both organisations and as Chair for the latter. Paul also served as a council member of the Meetings Industry Association and brings with him over 15 years of experience in the meetings and events industry specialising in both the London meetings market, but also in working with financial, insurance and legal institutions, ideally suited to the Make Venues group of venues.



“We took the decision very early on that we needed to be proactive with our business and invest in the two things our customers most associate with us; great people and great facilities. Paul’s appointment is an early example of this intent,” commented David Vaughton, Managing Director, Make Venues. “This is about looking at the bigger picture, and confidently planning for the demand of our clients as we move through the year.”



“We have a very personal mission to use our growth to give people back careers and allow talent to be realised within our business, as well as the wider meetings industry,” continues David. “We’re looking forward to announcing more people coming into our business in the future, more investment in our venues, and a new way of working in a more prosperous industry.”



“I’ve known Make Venues for a long time, both within London and across the UK. I’ve seen them pick up customer service awards on a regular basis, so it’s been hard to ignore their quality as a group,” comments Paul. “2021 is a massive year for our industry and it’s great to be joining a business with the vision and perspective to be investing now, while things are tough, so we can continue to offer our customers the award-winning products and people they associate with this brand.”



