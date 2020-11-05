Louvre Hotels Group adds to senior management team

Louvre Hotels Group, which operates the Campanile and Première Classe hotels in the UK, has made two senior management appointments as it looks to consolidate its ambitious growth plans.

Lee Morgan joins the organisation as Sales Director, while Paul Netherwood has been appointed Revenue Manager at the group, which is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co. Ltd., the second biggest hospitality group in the world.





Lee has more than 20 years’ experience in the hospitality industry, having worked for a wide range of hotel brands, including Travelodge, Hilton and The Rezidor Hotel Group.



He said: “Louvre Hotels Group adopts an entrepreneurial approach to doing business, which means not only does it welcome new and innovative ideas from the team, we are given autonomy to introduce initiatives quickly, allowing us to adapt to market conditions efficiently.



“It’s rare to have this kind of dynamism in a large organisation and I’ll be looking to maximise opportunities for growth across our 18 hotels we operate in the UK in both the corporate and consumer sectors.”



Paul joins Louvre Hotels Group, which has 17 Campanile hotels and one Première Classe hotel in the UK, after more than 20 years in the hotel sector, including Black And White Hospitality, Hilton and Kew Green Hotels, as well as experience in a private care home group.



His role will see him leading on the hotel’s pricing policy and maximising the revenue streams across the UK’s sites.



“Louvre Hotels Group is in a superb position to benefit from the staycation bounce that will undoubtedly continue into 2021,” he said. “In the environment we find ourselves in, the quality budget hotel sector will thrive and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the senior management team to make sure corporate and leisure travellers recognise the exceptional value for money that our 1500 rooms offer.”



Welcoming Lee and Paul to the Louvre Hotels Group, Mark Aldridge, Operations Director, said: “We’re fortunate to be in a position to strengthen our senior team, so we can continue our long-term aims of growing brand recognition of the group in the UK and consolidating our ambitions to be among the first brands that people think of in the budget hotel sector. Both Lee’s and Paul’s solid experience adds to an already talented team and we’re confident about the organisation’s future success.”



